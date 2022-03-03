Notre Dame Offers 2023 Maryland Defensive End

A highly regarded defensive end recruit was added to the 2023 board on Thursday when Al Washington and Notre Dame offered highly talented Upper Marlboro (Md.) Charles Herbert Flowers defensive end Desmond Umeozulu.

The 6-5, 220-pound edge rusher made second team All-Metro in 2021, where he helped lead the Jaguars to an impressive 11-2 record. Notre Dame was the 36th reported offer for Umeozulu, including Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas, USC, Penn State, Michigan, Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, North Carolina, Northwestern, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Washington and West Virginia.

Umeozulu is a consensus four star recruit across the majority of major recruitment platforms, the exception being ESPN, where he is not rated. He is highest on On3, where he ranks as the No. 83 player nationally, including sitting as the No. 13 defensive end in the 2023 recruiting cycle. 247Sports rates him as the No. 134 player and No. 15 defensive end, while Rivals has Umeozulu has him ranked as the No. 174 player and No. 8 defensive end.

Notre Dame is already off to a great start on the defensive side of the ball for the 2023 class, especially at defensive end where bonafide five star Keon Keeley and consensus four star Brenan Vernon are already on board with the Irish.

Umeozulu would offer high upside and length on the edge for a Al Golden/Marcus Freeman defense that projects to be a multiple front system that employs defensive lineman in a bevy of alignments.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter