Notre Dame Offers 2023 Quarterback Jackson Arnold
Notre Dame's 2023 quarterback board continues to grow with Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees offering Denton (Texas) Guyer signal caller Jackson Arnold.
Arnold becomes the fifth quarterback in the class to receive an offer from Notre Dame, and four of those players are still uncommitted.
The 6-1, 190-pound quarterback recently visited Notre Dame after a strong summer on the 7-on-7 circuit.
247Sports ranks Arnold as the nation's No. 154 overall player in the country and the No. 9 quarterback.
Arnold has offers from Ole Miss, Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Michigan State and Colorado.
