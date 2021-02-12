Notre Dame Offers Top In-State Linebacker

Notre Dame has offered a scholarship to Drayk Bowen, one of the nation's top linebackers

Notre Dame has offered one of the nation's best 2023 linebackers, and he happens to be an in-state player. That offer went out to Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean star linebacker Drayk Bowen.

Bowen ranks as the nation's No. 61 overall player, the No. 3 outside linebacker and the best player in the state of Indiana by 247Sports.

Notre Dame is the second Power 5 school to offer Bowen, a 6-2, 200-pound linebacker. Arkansas is the other offer, and Bowen has offers from Cincinnati, Indiana and Ball State.

According to MaxPreps, Bowen finished his sophomore season with 80 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, five sacks, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He also rushed for 177 yards and five touchdowns on just 15 carries on offense.

Bowen racked up 50 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries in 2019 as a freshman.

