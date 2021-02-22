Notre Dame Offers 2022 Georgia Safety Emory Floyd

Notre Dame is still in search for safeties in the 2022 class, and it's a big year at the position. The Fighting Irish staff today expanded its board at safety, offering Powder Springs (Ga.) Hillgrove standout Emory Floyd.

Notre Dame signed two talented safeties in the 2021 class (Justin Walters, Khari Gee), but the Fighting Irish staff is still trying to overcome personnel losses and past recruiting misses, which is why the 2022 class is so important from a numbers and talent standpoint.

At 6-2 and 165 pounds, Floyd is on the thin side, but he's a willing tackler and a good athlete. He shows good open field speed, both coming downhill and opening up and running vertically. Floyd has foot quickness and a burst that really stands out on film. There are many clips where he puts his foot in the ground and explodes on a route, and as he fills out I expect his speed to see another jump.

Floyd ranks as the nation's No. 470 overall player in the country according to 247Sports composite ranking. Both Rivals and 247Sports rank the Hillgrove safety as a three-star prospect.

Floyd has offers from Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Auburn, North Carolina, Tennessee, Pittsburgh, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Indiana, Virginia, Duke and Minnesota.

