Notre Dame Offers Top 2022 In-State Offensive Tackle

Notre Dame has had great success with offensive linemen from the state of Indiana, but the Hoosier state isn't known for producing top blockers.

The 2021 and 2022 classes are the exceptions, and Notre Dame already landed the best in-state player in the 2021 class when it picked up Avon (Ind.) High School offensive tackle Blake Fisher, one of the top players in the entire nation for the 2021 class.

Notre Dame has now extended an offer to the state's top offensive lineman in the 2022 class, Zionsville (Ind.) High School standout Joey Tanona.

The 6-5, 280-pound tackle is ranked as a four-star recruit and the No. 150 player in the entire country in the 2022 class by 247Sports. The organization ranks Tanona as the second best in-state player, behind only Greenwood (Ind.) Cedar Grove defensive tackle Caden Curry.

Tanona has a strong frame that looks to have plenty of room to add girth and strength, which is impressive when you consider he's already listed at 280 pounds. He's a mobile edge player that looks as comfortable in protection as he does blocking for the run.

Like most young players he needs to fill out his frame quite a bit and keep adding strength, but Tanona plays with an edge and has the demeanor you want from a top young blocker.

Tanona has also received early offers from Ohio State, Iowa, Penn State, Michigan, Tennessee, Purdue, Michigan State, Nebraska, Arizona State, Kansas State, Indiana and Cincinnati.

