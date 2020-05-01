IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Champions Lounge+
Football
Recruiting

Notre Dame Offers Top 2022 In-State Offensive Tackle

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame has had great success with offensive linemen from the state of Indiana, but the Hoosier state isn't known for producing top blockers.

The 2021 and 2022 classes are the exceptions, and Notre Dame already landed the best in-state player in the 2021 class when it picked up Avon (Ind.) High School offensive tackle Blake Fisher, one of the top players in the entire nation for the 2021 class.

Notre Dame has now extended an offer to the state's top offensive lineman in the 2022 class, Zionsville (Ind.) High School standout Joey Tanona.

The 6-5, 280-pound tackle is ranked as a four-star recruit and the No. 150 player in the entire country in the 2022 class by 247Sports. The organization ranks Tanona as the second best in-state player, behind only Greenwood (Ind.) Cedar Grove defensive tackle Caden Curry.

Tanona has a strong frame that looks to have plenty of room to add girth and strength, which is impressive when you consider he's already listed at 280 pounds. He's a mobile edge player that looks as comfortable in protection as he does blocking for the run.

Like most young players he needs to fill out his frame quite a bit and keep adding strength, but Tanona plays with an edge and has the demeanor you want from a top young blocker.

Tanona has also received early offers from Ohio State, Iowa, Penn State, Michigan, Tennessee, Purdue, Michigan State, Nebraska, Arizona State, Kansas State, Indiana and Cincinnati.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on twitter: @CoachD178
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Notre Dame Must Embrace Players Being Compensated For Likeness

If Notre Dame embraces players being compensated for their likeness it could help even the playing field.

Bryan Driskell

by

Irish For Life

2021 NFL Draft: Breaking Down QB Ian Book

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book will need to continue enhancing his game to move up NFL Draft boards.

Bryan Driskell

by

KMoore-24

Four-Star Florida Cornerback Sets Notre Dame Visit

Four-star cornerback Philip Riley set up a visit to Notre Dame after talking with head coach Brian Kelly

Bryan Driskell

by

Brian Smith

Live Blog: 2020 NFL Draft - Day 2

The latest updates and analysis of the 2020 NFL Draft

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Live Blog: 2020 NFL Draft

Stay locked into Irish Breakdown for all the latest NFL Draft analysis

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Live Blog: 2020 NFL Draft - Day 3

There are plenty of Notre Dame players left on the board as the final day of the 2020 NFL Draft commences

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Adds Grad Transfer To Its Bullpen

Notre Dame added a left-handed grad transfer to its bullpen for the 2020-21 season

Bryan Driskell

PODCAST: Breaking Down The Draft Prospects For QB Ian Book

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book has some NFL tools, but he'll need to improve key parts of his game to rise up draft boards

Bryan Driskell

NFL Draft Recap: A Look At What Notre Dame's 2020 Opponents Lost

Notre Dame isn't the only team that lost key players to the draft. Their 2020 opponents also lost a lot of talent.

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Basketball Coaches Receive High Praise

Head coach Mike Brey and top assistant Rod Balanis both earned high praise for their work at Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell