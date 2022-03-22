Notre Dame offered 2024 edge Kolaj "Tut" Cobbins, and the staff is already building an early bond

Notre Dame's 2024 board expanded in impressive fashion last week with the program's Pot of Gold push. One of the new offers was 2024 Destrehan (La.) High School edge Kolaj “Tut” Cobbins.

The 6-3, 200 pound defensive end is fresh off of a dominant sophomore campaign for Destrehan, recording 60 total tackles and 12 sacks. He also recorded an absurd eight forced fumbles for the team, excelling as a strip sack nightmare.

The Irish staff has taken notice. There has been a good amount of early conversations between both parties, leading to this recent offer.

“I hear from Coach Dre Brown and Coach Al Washington," Cobbins said. "I talk to them from time to time. When they told me I got the offer, I was extremely blessed because it lets me know I’m being looked at world wide.”

He has steadily become a hot commodity on the recruiting trail, seeing more and more attention since January.

Cobbins currently holds seven reported offers, including the likes of Notre Dame, Michigan, Florida State, Ole Miss, Purdue, Houston and Tulane. Six of those offers have come since January for the talented defender. So far, Cobbins is enjoying the process.

“It's going really well,” Cobbins stated. “I am starting to get the hang of the process at this point, getting to know more coaches and colleges a bit better.”

It’s early but Cobbins already has his criteria for what is going to make the right fit. Notre Dame looks like it hits a lot of those necessities early on.

“The main criteria I’m looking for is a school with a good education and a good coaching staff,” he said.

Cobbins already has a couple visits planned for this spring and summer, including stops at Ole Miss and Michigan. As things heat up, getting in early is a wise move by the Irish. The relationship building is going to be huge on this one.

“I’m developing a good relationship with Purdue, Michigan and a little of Florida State and Ole Miss so far,” Cobbins said.

The Notre Dame staff quickly identified Cobbins as a superb potential fit. A natural fit into the Vyper role, Washington could have some fun working with this talented pass rusher.

