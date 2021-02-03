Notre Dame Offers Top 100 Offensive Lineman Tyler Booker

Notre Dame offered one of the nation's best blockers, IMG standout Tyler Booker

Notre Dame's quest to land the nation's best 2022 offensive line class continues, and the Fighting Irish have expanded the board by offering Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy standout Tyler Booker.

The New Jersey native is ranked as the nation's No. 18 overall player and the No. 2 offensive tackle by ESPN. Booker checks in at No. 32 overall according to 247Sports.

At 6-5 and 315 pounds, Booker already has outstanding size for a young lineman. He played right tackle for IMG Academy, and he was a powerful run defender. His game and body reminds me a great deal of 2021 star blocker Blake Fisher, who is now on campus for Notre Dame.

Notre Dame is getting on Booker a bit late relative to other top programs, but its reputation for building elite lines and linemen should help the staff move up with Booker should it now turn up the heat.

Booker already has offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Georgia, LSU, Florida, USC, Texas, Texas A&M, Michigan, Florida State, Oregon, Auburn, Penn State, Miami (Fla.), Nebraska, Tennessee, Pittsburgh, Ole Miss, Boston College, Virginia, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Michigan State, Indiana, Arizona State, Duke, Vanderbilt, Rutgers and Georgia Tech.

