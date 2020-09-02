Talking Notre Dame's 2021 Defensive Back Class With John Garcia Jr.

Notre Dame has four secondary commitments in the 2021 class, and while the class isn't filled with a lot of highly ranked players, the DBs in the class are talented and long. It's a group that Notre Dame fans should be excited about.

SI All-American Director of Recruiting John Garcia Jr. joined with me to discuss the four-man haul. A former defensive back, Garcia goes into great detail on each of the four Irish commits, and what they bring to the Irish defense.

We begin the show by talking about cornerback Philip Riley, a player that Garcia is extremely high on. We then dive into the attributes that make Ryan Barnes such a coveted prospect before turning our attention to the third cornerback commit, Chance Tucker.

We wrap things up by talking about safety commit Justin Walters, and under-looked prospect that brings skills to the table that remind me a great deal of a recently departed Notre Dame safety.

