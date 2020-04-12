IrishBreakdown
PODCAST: Breaking Down Notre Dame's 2021 Front Seven Recruiting

Bryan Driskell

Recruiting the defensive line was a major challenge for Notre Dame for a very, very long time. In recent seasons, however, defensive line coach Mike Elston has been thriving on the recruiting trail.

The Irish front is in great position heading into 2020 and beyond, and that has put him in position to focus on impact talent and not numbers on the recruiting trail. With that focus in mind, Elston is on the verge of landing yet another defensive line class that is loaded with high-upside talent.

In our latest podcast, recruiting analyst Brian Smith and publisher Bryan Driskell break down the front seven recruiting for the 2021. class, beginning with the defensive line.

The Irish Breakdown staff discusses the future of the roster and why the staff chose to go low on numbers in 2021. The discussion then turns to analysis of the two committed players - defensive end David Abiara and defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio - and who is left on the board.

Recruiting at linebacker has been a bit more puzzling. The IB staff discusses the current roster and what the numbers look like moving forward. They discuss how the decision to pass on linebacker in the 2020 class impacted the 2021 group, and how troubling the current board looks for the Irish staff.

