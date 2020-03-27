IrishBreakdown
PODCAST: David Abiara Commitment, OL Recruiting, Corner Recruiting And More

Bryan Driskell

The commitment of Mansfield (Texas) Legacy four-star defensive end David Abiara leads off the latest Irish Breakdown podcast. The analysis begins with some background on Abiara's commitment, why this commitment matters, how he fits at Notre Dame and then talks about what's next when it comes to defensive line recruiting.

Next the podcast dives into the loss of Deion Colzie and why that happened before talking about the offensive line recruiting situation. After losing Landon Tengwall, which came after losing Wyatt Milum, the Irish have to regroup and get back on track if the OL class is going to be as good as it should be.

The final topic of conversation in this podcast is cornerback recruiting. We analyze the job being done by new coach Mike Mickens, who was thrust into a tough situation. That is followed by analysis of what corners to keep an eye on and whether or not Mickens is capable of actually landing a cornerback class that gives the Irish a chance to field a dominant defense in years to come.

Make sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown for all the latest and best coverage of Notre Dame football and Notre Dame's recruiting efforts.

