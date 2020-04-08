IrishBreakdown
PODCAST: Offensive Line Recruiting Must Get On Track

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame went into the 2021 recruiting cycle with aspirations of landing an elite group of offensive linemen. After a great start that involved landing one of the nation's best blockers in in-state star Blake Fisher, the Irish have struggled to close out on other top players.

Irish breakdown recruiting analyst Brian Smith and publisher Bryan Driskell discuss a wide array of topics regarding the 2021 offensive line class. The discussion begins with why there is a need for at least four blockers in this class, and why landing top talent is just as important, if not more so, than meeting the numbers need.

Following that breakdown the staff dives into a discussion regarding the mistakes and misses that led to the current predicament, but also the path to recovering and still landing one of the nation's best line hauls.

Notre Dame certainly finds itself in a tough spot, but it's still early enough for the staff to recover and bring in that kind of class. The podcast discusses what must happen to achieve that, but it will require the Fighting Irish staff to make some adjustments to not only the offensive line board, but how it goes about recruiting certain positions.

If the staff can quickly adjust and get on track this class could still be outstanding and meet the needs from a numbers and talent standpoint.

