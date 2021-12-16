Ranking The Notre Dame 2022 Signees - Offense Edition

Notre Dame has all but wrapped up its 2022 recruiting class with the early signing period. The Irish staff signed 21 players, including 10 on offense. Notre Dame came up short on numbers at a key position (wide receiver), but this is still a talented and strong haul on offense.

Below are my rankings for the offensive class. The rankings are based on my grading system for each player's current evaluation. The upside grade is NOT factored in. At the bottom you will find my ranking based on each player's upside.

1. TOBIAS MERRIWEATHER, WIDE RECEIVER

Hometown/High School: Vancouver (Wash.) Union

Measurables: 6-4, 185

IB Grade: 4.5 (Top 50 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade: 5.0

Merriweather is an incredibly talented wide receiver prospect. He received one of the highest grades I've given to a wide receiver, especially once I revamped my grading system a few years ago. Merriweather has outstanding length, elite ball skills, he's far more fluid and smooth than you'd expect from such a long athlete and he has a great feel for playing the position. He has impressive long speed, and once he improves his stance and start, and once he spends a little time in the Matt Balis strength program his speed will explode, which will make him even more dangerous. Merriweather could eventually develop into a boundary receiver, but I love him for the field position.

2. BILLY SCHRAUTH, OFFENSIVE LINE

Hometown/High School: Fond Du Lac (Wis.) St. Marys Spring

Measurables: 6-5, 280

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 100 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade: 4.5

Landing Schrauth at the end of the process was huge for Notre Dame. It turned a really good offensive line class into an elite offensive line class. Schrauth has all the tools you want in a modern guards. He's long, he's physical and he loves to dominate opponents, that's always been something you wanted from an interior player. What makes Schrauth unique is that he combines those traits with impressive athleticism and foot quickness, which allows him to reach, work on the second level and play in space, absolute musts in a modern offense. This young man is very, very talented and fits perfectly into what Notre Dame wants at guard.

3. JADARIAN PRICE, RUNNING BACK

Hometown/High School: Denison (Texas) High School

Measurables: 5-10, 190

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 100 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade: 4.5

I liked Price when Notre Dame landed him back in February, grading him as a four-star recruit and a Top 200 caliber player. As a senior, however, Price saw his game explode. He rushed for 1,803 yards (9.3 YPC) and 18 touchdowns and also hauled in 27 passes for another 327 yards and a score. Price always showed off impressive vision, a high football QB, great balance and the patience you want in a top running back. What he showed as a senior was the kind of explosiveness needed to truly be one of the top running backs in the country. Price can also make plays in the pass game and he's a tough runner despite not currently having the body mass desired. Great pickup.

4. ELI RARIDON, TIGHT END

Hometown/High School: West Des Moines (Iowa) Valley

Measurables: 6-6, 225

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 100 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade: 5.0

Raridon is one of several Notre Dame signees that saw bigger jumps than normal during their senior seasons. At 6-6 and 225 pounds with very long arms, Raridon has the length and frame to become a monster physically. His length, leaping ability and excellent hands gives him the kind of catch radius that quarterbacks dream about at the tight end position. He is an explosive athlete that eats up the cushion of safeties in a hurry, and there aren't many linebackers that have the size and speed combo to hang with him. Once he adds more strength and improves his footwork a bit as a route runner he'll be a matchup nightmare for future Irish opponents.

5. JOEY TANONA, OFFENSIVE LINE

Hometown/High School: Zionsville (Ind.) High School

Measurables: 6-5, 285

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 150 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade: 4.5

There's nothing sexy about Tanona's game, he just gets the job done. What ranks Tanona so high is that the young man just gets the job done thanks to his size, toughness, agility and football IQ. Combine that with the fact he projects as a starting caliber player at right tackle, both guard spots and center and his versatility jumps him up a bit in the rankings as well. Tanona looked leaner as a senior, and the result was improved foot quickness and burst off the line. He played center as a junior and looked great before moving back to tackle as a senior. Tanona is a physical mover in the run game but his footwork in pass pro has steadily improved.

6. HOLDEN STAES, TIGHT END

Hometown/High School: Atlanta (Ga.) Westminster

Measurables: 6-4, 225

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 200 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade: 4.5

Staes is incredibly underrated, which is likely due to his lack of camp exposure and the fact he plays in such a run heavy offense. Make no mistake, despite his ranking (one site absurdly ranks him as a three-star) this is a very, very talented young tight end that is just scratching the surface of how good he can be. Staes isn't as explosive vertically as Raridon, but he has a very impressive all-around athletic skill set. He is nimble for such a big athlete, he moves with easy and he's very fluid. This is the kind of prospect tight end coaches who love route running dream of, because the tools are all there. His catch radius is outstanding and he has the ball skills to match.

7. TY CHAN, OFFENSIVE LINE

Hometown/High School: Groton (Mass.) Lawrence Academy

Measurables: 6-5, 300

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 200 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade: 4.5

We didn't see Chan as a junior, so heading into this season the last time we saw him he was a maybe 260-pound player that looked more comfortable on defense than he did on offense. As a senior he comes out and is 300-plus pounds and he was dominant as an offensive tackle. Chan is athletic for his size, and once he cleans up his footwork (especially in the pass game) you'll see that show up on offense even more. He's very physical, he does a great job working his feet through contact and he has the length and feel to play in space. What he showed as a senior is that he has the run game dominance to not only play on the edge, but also to move inside if the need arises.

8. AAMIL WAGNER, OFFENSIVE LINE

Hometown/High School: Dayton (Ohio) Huber Heights Wayne

Measurables: 6-6, 260

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 250 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade: 5.0

There isn't a player in this breakdown that has a higher floor to ceiling gap than Wagner, who ranks as the fourth offensive lineman on this board, but he also has the highest ceiling. Wagner is exceptionally long, athletic and he's a tough player despite being just 265 pounds. What surprised me when I first broke him down is that the run game is his best attribute in high school. His length and athleticism project to be special in the pass game once he gets more work. Here's the issue, he's 265 with a very thin frame, so can he fill out and stay athletic. That's what brings his grade down, the frame. If he can't fill out he won't be a top-notch college starter. However, if he does fill out he could end up being arguably the best prospect in the class.

9. ASHTON CRAIG, OFFENSIVE LINE

Hometown/High School: Lawrenceburg (Ind.) High School

Measurables: 6-4, 275

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 250 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade: 4.5

Having Craig this low just shows how good this offensive class actually his. This is a young prospect that Notre Dame's coaches passed on much, much higher ranked prospects to take. He rewarded that faith as a senior by emerging as a legitimate Top 250 caliber prospect. Craig still has a lot of filling out to do and he needs more weight room strength, but his senior film was outstanding. He's very athletic and he has good length, traits that work at tackle just as much as they do center, the position he was recruited to play. Despite being just 275 pounds he shows a lot of power on film. Craig possesses very strong hands and his leg drive really stands out. Great pickup for the Irish.

10. STEVE ANGELI, QUARTERBACK

Hometown/High School: Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic

Measurables: 6-2, 210

IB Grade: 3.5 (Top 400 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade: 4.0

Angeli is a quality prospect that adds to the quarterback depth, and he shows ideal leadership and character traits. He has good size for a quarterback and he has a very quick release. Angeli can also throw off platform a bit and he shows a knack for making plays. He looks quite comfortable playing from the gun and he's quite accurate on short to intermediate throws. Angeli is a quality athlete with a great feel in the pocket. He'll need to improve his anticipation moving forward and his ball placement past 15 yards needs a lot of work. If he can improve those areas he'll be capable of eventually battling for a starting job.

UPSIDE RANKING

1. Tobias Merriweather, WR - 5.0

2. Aamil Wagner, OL - 5.0

3. Eli Raridon, TE - 5.0

4. Billy Schrauth, OL - 4.5

5. Jadarian Price, RB - 4.5

6. Ty Chan, OL - 4.5

7. Holden Staes, TE - 4.5

8. Ashton Craig, OL - 4.5

9. Joey Tanona, OL - 4.5

10. Steve Angeli, QB - 4.0

GRADE KEY

5.0 - Elite player

4.5 - All-American caliber player

4.0 - Multi-year starter

3.5 - Key role player

3.0 - Backup

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter