2021 Notre Dame Recruiting Needs: Defense

Finishing so early with the 2020 class gave Notre Dame a chance to get a big head start with its 2021 recruiting. While that crystalized in specific players on offense, resulting in five early commitments on that side of the ball, the defense is still going through the evaluation process.

Notre Dame will go full steam ahead on defensive recruiting, and with just two defensive commits in the class there is plenty of work to be done. We kick off our 2021 coverage by looking at what Notre Dame’s needs are on the 2021 recruiting trail. The offense has already been broken down, and now it is time to focus on the defense and special teams.

DEFENSIVE END

Projected 2021 Roster: 6-7 (Depends on Rylie Mills)

2021 Needs: 2

Overview: Notre Dame signed two defensive ends in each of the last three classes, and all the ends from the 2018 and 2019 classes redshirted. Notre Dame’s 2019 and 2020 defensive end recruiting added four high-upside players, a number that could rise to five if 2020 signee Rylie Mills stays at end. This puts defensive line coach Mike Elston in position to focus on top-level talent instead of depth.

Notre Dame needs to add two ends in the 2021 class, although it could get away with just one if it’s a good enough prospect. Of course, if Elston can bring in enough high-upside players it wouldn’t be a horrible idea to load up with as much top-end talent as possible and find room by limiting another position by one (perhaps wide receiver).

The last two classes have added mostly power players, so adding at least one speed rusher wouldn’t be a bad idea. That could be a linebacker body with the frame to grow into an end (Daelin Hayes and Ovie Oghoufo are examples), or a pure end that brings explosiveness to the position, like Julian Okwara did.

It’s still early, but the 2021 class seems to be loaded with long, athletic ends, which is exactly what Elston likes. I could see Elston using the depth of offers to push to add the players he really wants into the class early on, or at least use it to find out who has legitimate interest or not.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Projected 2021 Roster: 7-8 (Depends on Rylie Mills)

2021 Needs: 1-2

2021 Commit: Gabriel Rubio

Overview: Notre Dame landed Rivals100 defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio during the summer, and with seven tackles signed in the three previous class, including five in the 2019-20 classes, the Irish could very well shut things down and call it a day.

From a pure numbers standpoint this would make a lot of sense, unless there is a personnel loss at the position this season. The talent of the 2018-20 signees is quite high, and only two of the five signees in the 2018 and 2019 used up a season of eligibility as freshmen, so when the 2021 class arrives there should be at least four players on the roster with at least three seasons of eligibility remaining.

From a talent standpoint it would be wise for the staff to keep recruiting top players. If they can add someone with more talent and/or upside than what they have on the roster, or can land a player with even more talent than Rubio - which would be hard to do - it would make sense to make a hard push for that player.

There are enough positions where Notre Dame could take one less player in the 2021 class should that happen.

LINEBACKER/ROVER

Projected 2021 Roster - LB: 7

Projected 2021 Roster - Rover: 3

2021 Needs: 2-3

Overview: Notre Dame landed seven linebackers in the 2018-19 classes, which caused the staff to pass on the position in the 2020 cycle. I’ve talked to sources that say the staff is considering taking just one linebacker again in 2021, which makes sense from a numbers standpoint, assuming there are no injuries, early departures to the NFL or transfers.

Two of the three linebackers in the 2018 class played as freshmen, so they will have just two seasons of eligibility remaining when the 2021 class arrives. The one linebacker that did redshirt - Jack Lamb - suffered a significant hip injury in November, which raises questions about his future status.

According to sources I’ve spoken with there seems to be a great deal of excitement about the future of the 2019 group of linebackers, but even still the numbers are starting to look problematic beyond 2021. If things don't go exactly to plan the Irish could find themselves in position to play freshmen and sophomores out of need in 2022 and 2023 should they once again go with a smaller linebacker class.

SAFETY

Projected 2021 Roster: 5-6 (Depends on Caleb Offord)

2021 Needs: 2

2021 Commit: Justin Walters

Overview: Notre Dame needs to move forward thinking that current freshman Kyle Hamilton will be just a three-year player for the Irish. Should he come back for his senior season, great, but Notre Dame needs to recruit the 2021 class like it expects to lose Hamilton after that season.

Notre Dame has solid numbers at the position, and there are some cornerbacks and a receiver that could slide to safety if need be, so the need in the 2021 class isn’t about depth as much as it is about adding high-end talent or players with high ceilings.

The reason is whoever signs in 2021 likely won’t be needed to play a major role as a freshman, but there’s a good chance they’ll be needed to play in 2022. A raw player with a high ceiling could get by because there isn’t a need for a safety to play when this class are freshmen, as long as he’s a player with a chance to be ready to play by year two.

Landing Justin Walters was a great start, and now the staff needs to add at least one player with equal or even better talent. Behind Hamilton and Houston Griffith there is a lack of high-upside talent on the roster, and the 2021 class needs to restock the depth chart with that kind of talent.

CORNERBACK

Projected 2021 Roster: 6-7 (Depends on Caleb Offord)

2021 Needs: 1-2

Overview: Notre Dame landed five cornerbacks in the 2019-20 classes, a number that grows to six should 2020 signee Caleb Offord stick at the position. The Irish staff did a great job adding length, athleticism and depth to the roster with the last two classes.

The knock on the 2019-20 recruiting at cornerback is that Notre Dame signed a lot of high-ceiling/low-floor players, which increases the odds that more of the signees don’t pan out as hoped for. Losing Landen Bartleson also took away arguably the highest ceiling player of the group.

But the numbers and potential of the two classes puts Notre Dame in position to focus on adding impact talent without having to focus on depth. Whether it throws out a lot of offers or focuses on a smaller group doesn’t really matter, what matters is that whoever Notre Dame lands in 2021 needs to have an incredibly high ceiling, and landing a player that can make a push for immediate playing time would be even better.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Overview: Notre Dame will have a decision to make on special teams. Punter Jay Bramblett and long snapper Alex Peitsch have their spots locked down, but placekicker Jonathan Doerer enters his final season in 2020. Notre Dame does have talented walk-on placekicker Harrison Leonard, but the staff will have to think about adding a scholarship kicker if a player with enough talent shows interest.

