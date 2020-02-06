2021 Notre Dame Recruiting Needs: Offense

The 2020 class is now officially completely in the rear view mirror, so the focus can now be completely on the 2021 and 2022 classes. Notre Dame is off to a hot start in the 2021 class, which will get the majority of the focus.

Notre Dame signed just 17 players in the 2020 class, and the 2021 class is expected to be bigger, but not by much. Based on current projections I could see the 2021 class being anywhere from 18-22 players. If things go according to plan the number should be closer to the 22 number.

As Notre Dame fully transitions to the 2021 class let’s take a look at the needs and numbers available, beginning with the offense.

QUARTERBACK

Projected 2021 Roster: 2

2021 Needs: 1

2021 Commit: Tyler Buchner

Overview: Notre Dame has signed a quarterback in the 2018, 2019 and 2020 classes, and 2020 signee Drew Pyne picked the Irish as a junior. That put the staff in position to get a very early start on identifying its 2021 quarterback, and that’s just what they did. Despite missing his sophomore season with a knee injury, the staff saw enough from San Diego (Calif.) Bishop’s School quarterback Tyler Buchner during his freshman season and the summer camp he attended in South Bend to know he was that player.

Buchner committed to Notre Dame in March and remains solid, which is even more important now that 2018 signee Phil Jurkovec has transferred. The talented quarterback is ranked No. 42 in the nation according to Rivals and No. 50 by ESPN after passing for 4,474 yards and 53 touchdowns as a junior. Buchner is a dangerous runner as well, rushing for 1,610 yards and 28 touchdowns this past season.

RUNNING BACK

Projected 2021 Roster: 6

2021 Needs: 1-2

Overview: Notre Dame has good numbers at running back, but outside of 2020 signee Chris Tyree there are no impact backs. When the 2021 class arrives there is no guarantee that Jafar Armstrong and Avery Davis will be back for a fifth season and both C’Bo Flemister and Jahmir Smith will be seniors. There is a definitely need for at least one back in the class, and if the right two backs want to join the staff should think long and hard about taking both.

Beyond numbers, Notre Dame has a need for a back that can be a complementary player with Tyree, a burner that likely isn’t a 15-20 carry per game runner. Landing a back that not only spell Tyree, but play alongside Tyree in two back sets is a must.

The player that seems to be at the top of the board is five-star running back Will Shipley from Matthews (N.C.) Weddington. Shipley also has home run speed, but he’s already 200 pounds and his game projects to be more of an every-down type of back. Adding Shipley and Tyree in back-to-back classes would be a grand slam for position coach Lance Taylor.

West Bloomfield (Mich.) running back Donovan Edwards is another player the Irish staff is quite high on. In a perfect world, Notre Dame would be able to add Shipley and Edwards in the same class, giving the Irish its deepest backfield in years.

WIDE RECEIVER

Projected 2021 Roster: 9

2021 Needs: 2-3

2021 Commit: Deion Colzie, Lorenzo Styles Jr.

Overview: Notre Dame has just one receiver from the 2019 class, but the Irish signed five wideout in 2018 and three more in 2020. All five of the 2018 players earned a redshirt, as did 2019 signee Kendall Abdur-Rahman, which only adds to the young depth on the roster.

Notre Dame went into this cycle looking to add two to three more receivers to the class, but the way the staff has recruited the position in recent seasons the goal in 2021 was to focus on adding impact talent.

The staff had three early targets that it placed in the “must get” category, and two of those recruits have already committed to the Irish. Pickerington (Ohio) Central athlete Lorenzo Styles Jr. and Athens (Ga.) Academy wideout Deion Colzie both visited Notre Dame for its Oct. 12 matchup against USC. Colzie committed before the game and Styles committed after it, giving the Irish a tremendous start to the class.

Both are Top 100 recruits, with Styles being a dynamic athlete that can do damage down the field, that can work the quick game and is a big-play threat with the ball in his hands, while Colzie is a tall (6-4, 200) athlete that can stretch the field and win one-on-one battles on the outside.

With them already in the fold the staff should now focus on adding another impact talent that complements these two standouts. If the Irish can’t land a top-level talent at wideout the staff could easily use that scholarship for another position with a greater numbers need.

TIGHT END

Projected 2021 Roster: 4

2021 Needs: 1

2021 Commit: Cane Berrong

Overview: Both of Notre Dame’s 2018 signees were redshirted as freshmen, and the Irish added the nation’s best one-two punch at tight end in the 2020 class. There is only a need for one tight end in the class, and the Irish already added that player in Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County standout Cane Berrong, who ESPN ranks as the No. 22 player in the country.

Berrong is a talented pass catcher that has a lot of room for growth and development despite already being considered one of the best tight ends in the country.

The question mark here is that Notre Dame is set to hire a new tight ends coach, with former Rutgers offensive coordinator John McNulty likely getting that spot. When McNulty gets hired he’ll likely have a say in whether or not Berrong is still the guy for the Irish in the 2021 class. I’d be shocked if they decide to not keep Berrong in the class, but that’s not a sourced opinion, but a common sense opinion.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Projected 2021 Roster: 12

2021 Needs: 4

2021 Commit: Blake Fisher

Overview: All six of Notre Dame’s signees from the 2019 and 2020 classes were ranked as Top 200 recruits, so the players the Irish landed in recent seasons have been quite talented. The issue, however, is that Notre Dame came up short on numbers in the 2020 class, and the 2018 class only has three players remaining, and it wasn’t a typically strong Notre Dame line class, despite 2018 signee Jarrett Patterson having already earned a starting role.

There are three bits of good news for the Irish. First, Notre Dame is already off to a great start, having landed the nation’s No. 18 overall player (Rivals) in Avon (Ind.) standout Blake Fisher. A massive (6-6, 330) and talented young blocker, Fisher has the kind of size/power/athleticism combination every team drools over. He also has the kind of high upside talent Notre Dame needs in the 2021 class.

The second piece of good news is the 2021 class nationally is absolutely loaded with offensive linemen. The third piece of good news is that many of those talented linemen are located in areas that are traditionally favorable to Notre Dame (North, East Coast, Catholic schools). There is simply no excuse for Notre Dame to sign anything short of an elite offensive line class in 2021.

It will be needed in order to add not only top-level talent, but also to shore up the depth chart, which is starting to look a bit thin on numbers in future seasons.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Visit our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/IrishBreakdown/