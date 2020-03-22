2021 Recruiting: Breaking Down The Numbers Need For The Offensive Line Class

There are multiple reasons why Notre Dame landed just two offensive linemen in the 2020 class. Early misses on a number of top targets caused the staff to shift gears and settle for just two talented blockers. It was a quality two-man unit to be sure, but it wasn’t an ideal numbers class.

Notre Dame’s staff has high standards for the talent it brings in on the offensive line, and that’s how it should be. Instead of bringing in prospects that don’t meet that standard simply to meet a numbers needs, the staff chose to pass on those prospects.

It was a wise decision for two reasons. One, you don’t want to fill your roster with need players, you want to fill your roster with talented players you evaluate as being capable of helping you build a championship offensive line. Two, the staff knew the 2021 offensive line class nationally was absolutely loaded, and loaded with players in geographical areas that are friendly to Notre Dame.

Over the next two days I’m going to break down the 2021 offensive line situation. Tomorrow’s article will focus on the specific players, breaking down the talent of each prospect and who the staff must land to bring in the kind of class it needs from a talent standpoint. Today’s article will focus on the numbers needed in the class.

THE ROSTER

Not including the 2021 class, Notre Dame could have as many as 12 offensive linemen on the 2021 roster, which is when the current class will enroll for college. At first glimpse that is very good numbers, but it’s a shaky 12-man group.

The roster converted defensive lineman Hunter Spears and fifth-year seasons from Joshua Lugg and Aaron Banks. I fully expect Lugg to be back but Banks is more of a question mark. It also includes Cole Mabry, who is a potential medical hardship player by the time we get to 2021.

THE NEED

The ideal number for scholarship offensive linemen on a roster is between 13-15, with 15 being the ideal number. If it works out that all 12 linemen are able to make it healthy to 2021, the Irish staff could get away with only landing three players in this class. But going with just three linemen is incredibly risky and assumes something that almost never happens, and that is everyone stays healthy, everyone develops and everyone stays.

Good recruiting staffs also know what positions to recruit to replace seniors and which positions you recruit to replace juniors. Offensive line is a position where you recruit to replace juniors. The reason is linemen so rarely come in and play in their first year that you need to look more closely at what the numbers would be in their second year.

With that in mind, Notre Dame will likely have no more than eight linemen on the 2021 roster, not including the 2021 class. That makes the target number for Notre Dame to be four offensive linemen in 2021.

If the right group wants to come on board they should take five, but only taking three puts Notre Dame in a precarious situation beyond 2021. Any kind of injury or a player leaving early would put the Irish in position where very young players would be forced into the rotation.

HOW TO BUILD IT

There is a good balance between edge blockers and interior players, so there isn’t a specific need to over-emphasize one over the number. It puts the Irish staff in position to bring in the best players they can.

Most top lines tend to recruit tackle bodies that can slide inside, and that was the method implemented by former line coach Harry Hiestand. If you look at the anticipated starting line in 2020 it looks very much like the 2017 line from a composition standpoint. In 2017, all five of Notre Dame’s starting linemen were tackles in high school and all but one - center Sam Mustipher - spent time at tackle during their careers at Notre Dame.

The expected 2020 offensive line is comprised of five players that not only played tackle in high school, but began their Notre Dame careers at tackle. In fact, three of Notre Dame’s five expected starters in 2020 actually have starting college experience at tackle. Should Lugg end up beating out Banks at guard that number would grow to five.

If Notre Dame brings in four offensive linemen in the 2021 class at least two need to be pure tackles, and ideally three would be tackle bodies.