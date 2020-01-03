2021 Recruiting: Prime Targets - Offensive Skill

Notre Dame is doing very well thus far with seven verbal commitments in the 2021 class, but Brian Kelly has talked about bringing in a Top 5 class. For that to happen, the Irish staff must land more top-level players.

Over the next several days I will be breaking down the various targets on the current board that fit that bill.

It’s hard to narrow down Notre Dame’s top targets. The Irish are doing very well thus far. I’m not shy about stating Notre Dame failures in recruiting, so take that last statement very seriously. Again, Notre Dame is doing very well, and it was truly difficult to narrow this list down to the players listed below.

This list is about players I believe are elite, Notre Dame wants, and the Irish hold a chance to sign. Each player must fit all three of those criteria.

During the last few recruiting classes, Notre Dame continually signed good players. More speed, more size, more versatility, and simply more playmakers joined the program. The Irish are now in a position to make that final recruiting push that would allow them to possess a roster to compete for national titles. The primary objective for the class of 2021 is finding difference makers on both sides of the football.

Notre Dame still needs to sign a few prospects that push the depth chart immediately the way Clemson, LSU, Ohio State, Alabama and Georgia do each year.

Without question, those are college football’s top programs right now, and Notre Dame needs a few more of those elite recruits to be amongst the truly elite rosters. Notre Dame is close, and this next class is vital to reaching that select group of five.

The following offensive skill targets are all very talented, and all of them are being pursued by Notre Dame. As the Irish recruiting class continues to develop new names will emerge, but all of the following prospects already displayed interest towards the Irish.

The following represents my personal views about where the Irish stand with several players. Keep in mind that recruiting is fluid. Prospects literally change their minds multiple times within a single day. Yes, that truly happens. Then again, recruits are roughly 17-years old. So take the following with a grain of salt.

Best Bet — Notre Dame stands a good chance to land a commitment before 2020 fall camp.

Top Three — Any one of three schools could land the prospects’ services.

In the Hunt — Notre Dame should be amongst the five schools the prospect selects his final school from.

Work to Do — Notre Dame really likes the player, but it still needs to convince the prospect that Notre Dame is a viable option.

We've already broken down the offensive line, and now I look at the offensive skill players.

2021 Commits

Notre Dame is off to a blazing hot start when it comes to skill recruiting in the 2021 class. The Irish have already picked up Top 100 recruits in quarterback Tyler Buchner, wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr., wide receiver Deion Colzie and tight end Cane Berrong.

The key now is finishing off the class with at least two more of the talented players below.

Donovan Edwards, RB, 5-11, 195, West Bloomfield (Mich.)

Edwards is a natural running back that can take it the distance or grind out tough yards inside. He visited Notre Dame for the Echoes weekend this past December. Until otherwise proven, I still believe Michigan will be the team to beat.

It’s State U., the Wolverines hammered Notre Dame last year, and two of Edwards’ teammates just signed with the Wolverines (safety Markari Paige and linebacker Cornell Wheeler). Maybe I’m just a skeptic, but I believe Notre Dame will need something special from the coaching staff to sign Edwards. It’s hard to overcome the ‘State U.’ factor with many kids. I doubt Edwards should be placed into a different category.

This could come down to a simple personality trait. Is Edwards the type of player that wants to blaze his own path at a program like Notre Dame, or does he want to simply stay home and play for Michigan? Top Three

Will Shipley, RB, 5-11, 198, Matthews (N.C.) Weddington

If you follow Notre Dame recruiting even a little bit, this young man needs no introduction. Shipley is one of the top players on the board, if not the no. 1 player on the board, regardless of position. Shipley provides the type of natural athleticism to play numerous positions, but he’s focused his talents towards playing running back and slot wide receiver for Weddington High School. Look for him to do the same in college.

Notre Dame already did very well with Shipley and his family. He’s visited Notre Dame, the Irish recruit him very hard, and he likes coach Taylor. His list of options is what keeps me from placing him as a Best Bet. Shipley has offers from the likes of Alabama, North Carolina, Clemson, Ohio State, Notre Dame, and North Carolina State (parents’ alma mater).

Just from communicating with Shipley directly and speaking with sources, this is not a recruitment that’s even close to over. With that said, I believe three schools have the best shot due to fit, the specific coaches recruiting him, and winning. Those three schools are Ohio State, Clemson, and Notre Dame. Depending on the day, any one of the three might be the school I believe signs Shipley. Long way to go with this young man. Notre Dame really wants him, but so do numerous other programs. Top Three

Beaux Collins, WR, 6-2, 195, Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco

Want a player that just blows by defenders and is a difference maker? Collins is your guy. Special talent playing for a great high school program. Notre Dame is one of a handful of schools that holds a shot with Collins. He’s still a lot like Shipley, however, as he could go practically anywhere because of an elite offer list with Clemson, USC, Alabama, Texas, LSU, and Ohio State amongst the programs giving chase. As for Notre Dame, two things need to happen.

First, Notre Dame needs to have a knockout official visit this spring or summer. That’s the obvious part. Second, Collins needs to really connect with other Irish commitments. The latter is one of the reasons I see Notre Dame holding a really good shot with Shipley. He’s communicating with Irish commitments quite a bit. While I do not know Collins like I do Shipley, I do know that recruiting evolved within the past few years to where recruits often decide to go to the same school. That’s fairly new. Elite players talk with one another all the time. In the Hunt

Dont’e Thornton, WR, 6-4, 195, Baltimore (Md.) Mount Saint Joseph

I could almost copy and paste the information about Collins and place it underneath Thornton’s name. Thornton, however, comes from Maryland. It’s not as far from home, and he camped at Notre Dame before his junior year. I believe he’s truly intrigued by the Irish. Just my gut feeling.

This is the type of long and lean athlete that Notre Dame could play at the ‘W’ wide receiver position. The same spot that former Notre Dame and NFL players Michael Floyd, Equanimeous St. Brown, and Miles Boykin played. Thornton’s upside is through the roof. That’s why he’s being courted by the nation’s elite. While he’s not necessarily the most media friendly, Thornton’s recruitment is obviously not an easy one to pick a single winner.

Amongst Thornton’s unofficial visits and camps, he’s visited Oregon, Penn State, Notre Dame, West Virginia and Tennessee at some point or another. Oregon is the only program that does not fit with the other schools. The other four commonly recruit against each other for top prospects back East like Thornton. Therefore, I like Notre Dame to get an official visit from Thornton. In the Hunt