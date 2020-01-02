Notre Dame is doing very well thus far with seven verbal commitments in the 2021 class, but Brian Kelly has talked about bringing in a Top 5 class. For that to happen, the Irish staff must land more top-level players.

Over the next several days I will be breaking down the various targets on the current board that fit that bill.

It’s hard to narrow down Notre Dame’s top targets. The Irish are doing very well thus far. I’m not shy about stating Notre Dame failures in recruiting, so take that last statement very seriously. Again, Notre Dame is doing very well, and it was truly difficult to narrow this list down to the players listed below.

This list is about players I believe are elite, Notre Dame wants, and the Irish hold a chance to sign. Each player must fit all three of those criteria.

During the last few recruiting classes, Notre Dame continually signed good players. More speed, more size, more versatility, and simply more playmakers joined the program. The Irish are now in a position to make that final recruiting push that would allow them to possess a roster to compete for national titles. The primary objective for the class of 2021 is finding difference makers on both sides of the football.

Notre Dame still needs to sign a few prospects that push the depth chart immediately the way Clemson, LSU, Ohio State, Alabama and Georgia do each year.

Without question, those are college football’s top programs right now, and Notre Dame needs a few more of those elite recruits to be amongst the truly elite rosters. Notre Dame is close, and this next class is vital to reaching that select group of five.

The following offensive line targets are all very talented, and all of them are being pursued by Notre Dame. As the Irish recruiting class continues to develop new names will emerge, but all of the following prospects already displayed interest towards the Irish.

The following represents my personal views about where the Irish stand with several players. Keep in mind that recruiting is fluid. Prospects literally change their minds multiple times within a single day. Yes, that truly happens. Then again, recruits are roughly 17-years old. So take the following with a grain of salt.

Best Bet — Notre Dame stands a good chance to land a commitment before 2020 fall camp.

Top Three — Any one of three schools could land the prospects’ services.

In the Hunt — Notre Dame should be amongst the five schools the prospect selects his final school from.

Work to Do — Notre Dame really likes the player, but it still needs to convince the prospect that Notre Dame is a viable option.

Let's start by taking a look at the offensive line.

Reuben Fatheree, OT, 6-8, 305, Richmond (Texas) Foster

Fatheree is a top target for the Irish. He will likely take an official visit to Notre Dame. So why am I not buying this one? Point blank, Notre Dame just misses on top Texas players year after year. Notre Dame’s success rate in Texas has been very poor during the past twenty years.

Yes, Notre Dame signs a few Texas players, but how many elite players from Texas go to Notre Dame? Not many. From the 2018, 2019, and 2020 recruiting classes, the Irish signed just two Texas players, both from 2019. Fellow defensive linemen Hunter Spears from Sachse and NaNa Osafo-Mensah from Nolan Catholic in Fort Worth. The two Dallas-area prospects could have gone to several top-notch programs like Texas or Texas A & M, but chose Notre Dame. Still, they are outliers as it relates to Notre Dame’s ability to recruit the Lone Star State.

I need to see Fatheree openly admit he was blown away during his official visit to Notre Dame. Yes, I’m a cynic with this particular recruitment. Fatheree has numerous options, and most of them close to home. Watch out for Texas A & M, LSU, Baylor and Oklahoma. One can never truly count out Texas either. For the Irish, this one comes down to the official visit. Notre Dame has a shot, but it will really have to work to earn his signature. In the Hunt

Wyatt Milum, OT, 6-7, 265, Huntington (W. Va.) Spring Valley

One of the nation’s best pure offensive tackles, this young man could go to any number of programs. Milum’s talent caught the attention of Penn State, West Virginia, Alabama, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame and many other programs. Each of those schools really want this tackle in their programs. It’s hard to tell where Milum stands with a possible leader.

From every player on this list, one could argue that Milum’s school selection is the most difficult to pick. Notre Dame will have to battle to land this young man, but the Irish are definitely an option to earn an official visit. In the Hunt

Nolan Rucci, OT, 6-8, 290, Lititz (Pa.) Warwick

Perhaps this is the easiest of the entire group of prospects to understand where Notre Dame stands. An absolutely elite prospect, no doubt, but one that Notre Dame might have a hard time even finishing in the top two. Why? Very strong ties to Penn State, as well as a brother that’s playing for Wisconsin. Still, Notre Dame is a program amongst his top group, perhaps sitting no. 3.

Maybe the Irish are just wasting their time. Then again, swing for the fences. All the young man can do is say no. The rumors about which school Rucci really wants to play for vary. Some say Wisconsin, some say Penn State. For Notre Dame, the Irish need to get him on campus multiple times to land him. Yes, twice.

It would be great to get Rucci on campus for a spring practice session as well as an official visit. With the new offensive coordinator in place, a first-hand look at spring practice might get Notre Dame into strong consideration. The official visit would be the opportunity to land Rucci. Possible? Yes. Likely? No. The Irish are going to have their hands full here. Work to Do

Rocco Spindler, OG, 6-5, 285, Clarkston (Mich.)

It’s rare for an offensive lineman to receive the type of interest from fans and coaches alike that Spindler already received. Then again, Spindler is a phenomenal athlete. His every move seems to be analyzed to death, and perhaps it’s for good reason (elite talent).

Spindler continually visited programs like Michigan, Michigan State and Notre Dame during the past two years. Michigan and Notre Dame appear to be the favorites based on visits. A couple items to consider with Spindler’s recruitment.

First, does the state of Michigan prep standout desire to be different? Much like with Edwards’ recruitment, Spindler will see and hear about Michigan every day. The vast majority of people around his hometown are Michigan fans. It’s the easy choice. He’s visited Ann Arbor several times. He could just commit.

With that stated, if Spindler does not publicly commit to Michigan before the 2020 season kicks off, I believe the advantage swings to Notre Dame. By that point, there’s just no reason to not be a part of Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class.The second point is a work in progress.

Does Kelly bring in a different offensive line coach? Maybe a second offensive line coach? Until the offensive staff is filled out there’s really no way to truly know who and how Notre Dame will continue to recruit Spindler or any other offensive line recruit. It’s a big decision. Kelly could make the next offensive coordinator current quarterback coach Tommy Rees or go the co-coordinator route with a new offensive line coach. Just need to wait and see. That decision definitely impacts recruiting. Top Three

Landon Tengwall, OT, 6-6, 300, Olney (Md.) Good Counsel

There seems to be a consensus top three with this young man — Michigan, Penn State and Notre Dame — and for good reason. Those are the programs that he’s discussed the most, as well as visited the most. Yes, he’s trekked to other programs and he’s considering other schools like Georgia and Alabama. Still, this recruitment appears to be a little more clear than some others on this list.

Notre Dame is really going after this young man, and so are the 2021 Irish commitments (offensive line commitment Blake Fisher in particular). Will the Irish get him on campus again? Perhaps twice?

Most believe Penn State holds the edge for Tengwall. Maybe that’s true, maybe not. Notre Dame does hold one edge. Penn State just signed five offensive linemen, while Notre Dame only signed two. Beyond that, the same point that rings true with each of the other offensive line recruits also stands with Tengwall. Until we know for sure how Notre Dame’s offensive staff lines up it’s impossible to tell how Notre Dame will pursue Tengwall from this point forward.

The Irish hold a good shot here, but he’s an elite prospect with Michigan and Penn State in prime position as well. Top Three