Zavier Hamilton Is Ready For His First Notre Dame Visit

Notre Dame is hosting 2024 linebacker Zavier Hamilton this weekend for his first trip to campus

Notre Dame has had a number of talented linebackers visit campus over the last month, and another talented backer from the 2024 class is poised to make a visit to campus this weekend. Gulf Breeze (Fla.) Navarre athlete Zavier Hamilton will be making his first trip to campus on Saturday, April 2.

It's a much anticipated visit for the 6-0, 200-pound rover prospect.

“I’ve never been to Notre Dame before so I’m very excited to see the facilities and campus," Hamilton told Irish Breakdown. "I've heard only good things about it. I will be traveling with my coach Dwayne Carter for my 7-on-7 team.”

Working the majority of reps in the slot and at safety for Andalusia (Ala.) High School, Hamilton ended the 2021 campaign with 27 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and an interception in six games played.

He was also used on the offensive side of the football from time to time, recording 209 total yards and a touchdown 21 touches as a sophomore. Hamilton transferred to Navarre High School this off-season.

“I talk to Coach Dre (Brown) and Coach (Brian) Mason the most, at least once every two weeks, and most of the time it’s about my family and how we have all been,” Hamilton explained.

Notre Dame is not the only visit in the works for Hamilton. His offer list is beginning to expand quickly and that added attention is bringing some top ranked schools to the forefront.

“I am going to South Carolina next Tuesday and I’m going to Arkansas sometime in the spring, as well as visiting a number of schools during the summer,” Hamilton stated.

Hamilton is an intriguing athlete who has done a little bit of everything on the football field. His versatility is a huge selling point to the Notre Dame program. The Irish staff are ready to sell his fit in Al Golden’s defense, should he end up a part of the program.

Hamilton currently holds offers from Notre Dame, Georgia, LSU, Florida State, Auburn, South Carolina, Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech. Hamilton’s offer to Notre Dame came on St. Patrick’s Day as a part of the Pot of Gold offer extravaganza.

Hamilton, who transferred to Gulf Breeze during the offseason, is ranked as the nation's No. 201 overall player in the country according to Rivals.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter