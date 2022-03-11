Amare Snowden Holds Notre Dame In High Regard

Notre Dame and head coach Marcus Freeman are looking to get back into the Motor City, and one of the targets on the board is Roseville (Mich.) High School defender Amare Snowden. The 6-3, 190-pound defender is a multi-talented athlete who loves what the program has to offer on and off the field.

Snowden has established himself as a difference maker on both sides on the ball for Roseville. Offensively, Snowden’s speed allows him to be a dynamic deep threat from anywhere on the field, while his size and physicality make him a red zone maven high pointing passes with ease over defenders.

Defensively, his love for the game shows up in his willingness to play all over the secondary, whether pestering wide receivers with his physical bump and run play as a cornerback or his speed and ball hawking instincts leading to bone crushing collisions from the safety position. No one knows just how special Amare can be as a player more than Roseville’s head coach, Vernard Snowden, who also happens to be his father.

“The sky is the limit for Amare and how good he can be at three positions," Snowden told Irish Breakdown. "He probably prefers defense because he loves to hit people, but he’s a great receiver as well. He plays everywhere in the secondary for us depending on the team and what’s needed.’

Snowden is a four-star 247 sports composite, ranking No. 356 nationally and he's the 7th best player in the state of Michigan. He sports 33 offers from various big-time programs, but Notre Dame sits at the top of his list due to his relationship with Freeman and Mike Mickens going all the way back to their time at Cincinnati. He’s already visited Notre Dame twice and is looking to head back to South Bend soon.

“I love what Coach Freeman is doing at Notre Dame and I already feel comfortable with him and Coach Mickens," the younger Snowden said. "I think I’m going to try and get up there to check out some practices and possibly the Blue and Gold game too.”

Snowden plans to spend the spring taking more visits and says he’ll cut list down to a Top 5 sometime over the summer, which should lead to a decision before the start of his senior season. A season he’s looking forward to after his Roseville squad came up short in the playoffs last year. His off-season workouts have been geared to making him stronger, faster and more dangerous on both sides of the ball. He’s been extremely impressive at several 7 on 7 tournaments in the Midwest over the last month domination some of the best receivers in the country.

“I can’t wait to get back on the field in the fall," noted the talented defensive back. "I’m working really hard to be the best player in the state, so my team can win a state championship.”

This determination sets him apart on the gridiron and in the classroom. Notre Dame fits the profile of what the Snowdens’ are looking for in a program, giving the opportunity to be at his best athletically, academically and in life down the road.

