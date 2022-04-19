Standout OL Austin Siereveld Ready To Get Back To Notre Dame

This weekend Notre Dame will be hosting Ohio offensive lineman Austin Siereveld for the third time in 2022

Notre Dame has a long and impressive list of visitors coming to South Bend this weekend for the annual Blue-Gold Game on Saturday, and one of those visitors is Middletown (Ohio) Lakota East standout lineman Austin Siereveld.

By this time Notre Dame fans, and the Notre Dame campus, should be quite familiar to to Siereveld, who is making his third trip to campus since January and his second visit in the month of April.

Since Harry Hiestand has returned to campus as the team’s offensive line coach, the program has continued to make waves with the Ohio standout.

“The conversations are going great with Coach Hiestand and the other coaches,” Siereveld said. “He's very old school, which I like because my high school coach is like that as well.”

His excitement is not limited to his developing relationship with Hiestand. The program brings a lot of excitement to the table, as well as the school as a whole. It is tough for Siereveld to narrow down the list of things to see.

“I’m excited just to get back on campus and see everything again,” he said. “There’s so much to experience.”

Siereveld has an incredibly impressive offer list that includes not only Notre Dame and Ohio State but also Alabama, Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee, Purdue, Michigan State, Louisville and Iowa. Shortly after his first April visit to Notre Dame, Siereveld announced a list of three final schools that included the Irish, Buckeyes and Crimson Tide.

On3 ranks Siereveld as the No. 137 player nationally and the No. 11 interior offensive lineman. Rivals currently has him ranked as the No. 9 interior offensive lineman.

It’s hard not to feel great about the recent momentum for the Irish in this recruitment. They are saying all the right things and making a ton of waves. Despite that momentum, Siereveld isn’t tipping his hand for when a decision might come. That timeline is still up in the air.

“I don’t have a set time for it. I’m trying to make a good decision,” Siereveld disclosed. “Notre Dame is one of the top schools on my list without question.”

Hiestand has received rave reviews on the recruiting trails thus far. They are still awaiting their first commitment at the position in the 2023 class. The staff holes that Siereveld could be a part of that equation.

