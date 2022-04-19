Breaking Down Notre Dame's 2023 Cornerback Board After Justyn Rhett's De-Commitment

Irish Breakdown looks at the Notre Dame cornerback board after former commit Justyn Rhett left the class

After Justyn Rhett de-committed from Notre Dame this weekend it left the Irish without a cornerback in the 2023 class. This is a big year for cornerback recruiting for the Irish, so losing Rhett stung a bit.

We broke down the reasons behind this move on the premium board, and in our latest podcast we talk briefly about Rhett's decision before diving into who is left on the board.

Early in the show we talk about the Rhett de-commitment and why cornerback is such an important position for Notre Dame in the 2023 class.

The main portion of the show was breaking down the three cornerbacks on the board.

We began with St. Louis (Mo.) DeSmet cornerback Christian Gray, who has long been a top target for the Notre Dame staff.

We broke down Gray's game and where Notre Dame stands with Gray. Notre Dame was once considered Gray's leader, but LSU and Ohio State are now considered the teams to beat. During the show we discuss comments from Gray that were made to the Irish Breakdown staff that seem to show Notre Dame is charging hard with Gray.

Next we talk about Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington two-way standout Micah Tease. Oklahoma was long considered the team to beat, but in our show we explain why that might not be the case anymore, and why Notre Dame could be a legit player for Tease, either as a wide receiver or cornerback.

The final player we covered is Houston (Texas) Kinkaid speedster Micah Bell. This is one of the fastest players in the entire country, and Bell has the highest ceiling of any player left on this board, and he earned a higher upside grade on the Irish Breakdown board than Rhett even had.

Following our breakdown of the cornerback board we went through a question and answer session with Irish Breakdown subscribers and listeners.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter