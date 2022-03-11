Notre Dame Building Connection With Elite 2024 Wide Receiver

Strengthening the wide receiver position, both in terms of depth and talent, is a huge point of emphasis for Notre Dame on the recruiting trail in both the 2023 and 2024 class. Notre Dame has already extended offers to a number of the best 2024 pass catchers.

Among the most notable early offers is Long Beach (Calif.) Millikan star Ryan Pellum. In just eight games as a sophomore, Pellum would explode for 721 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on 42 receptions, averaging an impressive 17.2 yards per reception. He was also a big play waiting to happen as a kick returner, averaging 37.2 yards per return and taking two back for touchdowns. The explosiveness Pellum brings on film is a hot commodity on the recruiting trail - something that everyone wants.

“I bring explosiveness and energy to a program,” Pellum explained.

As you can imagine, the competition for Pellum early is fierce. His offer list rivals even the most wanted 2023 recruits, seeing teams coming from all corners of the country for the California native.

Coming off just his sophomore season, Pellum’s offer list is already as impressive as you’ll come across. The talented pass catcher currently holds 40 total offers, including the likes of Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Texas A&M, USC and Notre Dame, among others.

With so much attention, it has been a hectic few months as programs attempt to build relationships with the talented pass catcher. Thus far, Pellum is enjoying the process. He is making sense of the landscape and doing his homework on each program.

“(Recruiting) has been going good,” said Pellum. “I am going to Oregon on Friday. I plan on seeing Ohio State, Michigan, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, USC and Notre Dame this off-season.”

Early on, it seems that Notre Dame is right in the thick of things for the talented playmaker. The staff has done an admirable job to remain consistent with their communication.

“I talk to Notre Dame once a week on Wednesdays,” Pellum revealed. "I’ve been getting to know Coach (Chansi) Stuckey.”

There is a clear criteria for Pellum to make the right college decision. He has made it well known what moves the needle with him.

“I want a brotherhood on the team, good coaches and a place that throws the ball and gets guys to the NFL,” Pellum noted. “Education is also important for me so I want to go somewhere that has my major.”

Pellum is a bordering elite recruit early on in the process, boasting some noteworthy rankings currently. The 5-10, 1600pound playmaker ranks as the No. 34 player nationally according to the 247Sports composite ranking, narrowly missing out on five-star status. Pellum also comes in as the No. 38 player nationally on Rivals, and the No. 42 player on the On3 composite ranking. The lone outlier is ESPN, where he is not currently ranked.

A national battle for his services, Notre Dame is prepared for it. Pellum brings a game breaking ability to the field that the Irish have clearly recognized early.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter