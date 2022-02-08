Notre Dame And Josiah Trotter Continue To Build A Connection

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman and the rest of the Notre Dame staff has turned up the heat on the recruiting trail. Linebacker recruiting has picked up quite a bit in recent weeks, with new offers going out and the Irish staff making a push for other prospects who already had offers.

Notre Dame is looking to add more backers to the class that already has Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean star Drayk Bowen in the class. One player who Notre Dame continues to keep tabs on is Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s Prep School standout Josiah Trotter, and the interest is reciprocated.

“Notre Dame brings an outstanding culture to the table,” Trotter explains. “The energy from the players and coaches is awesome.”

If the name Trotter rings any bells, Josiah is the son of former Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowl linebacker Jeremiah Trotter. Like his father, Josiah brings an intriguing blend of short area explosiveness, instincts and physicality to the position.

Despite his bloodlines and production, Trotter is largely underrated on the recruiting trail. ESPN ranks him as the nation's No. 183 overall player, but 247Sports and On3 rank him as a three-star recruit.

Notre Dame is keeping close tabs on Trotter, who has already been on campus to experience the program's tradition, and another visit could happen.

“I am in contact with them a lot, Coach Nick Lezynski is who I speak with the most,” Trotter said. “I was on campus in South Bend last summer and we are thinking about getting back up there,” said Trotter. “We haven’t decided exactly when we will make the trip.”

The plan for Trotter is to make a decision before the beginning of his Senior season, making the next few months paramount to making his decision. According to Trotter, his recruitment remains wide open.

“I’m not sure where I would rank any of my top schools right now to be honest,” Trotter explained. “All of the schools are on the same playing field currently.”

Trotter currently holds 12 reported offers, including programs such as Clemson, Penn State, Oregon, Ohio State, South Carolina and Notre Dame. There are some high profile programs that are pursuing the devices of Trotter.

