Notre Dame Building A Strong Connection With 2024 Two-Way Standout

Notre Dame's desire to get longer, more athletic and add more versatile players to the roster continues with the 2024 class, and one of the top players in the country to fit that mold is Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview athlete Mike Matthews. Notre Dame offered Matthews back in March as part of its Pot of Gold push.

That offer came for Matthews on the defensive side of the football, but he could project as a wide receiver as well as the secondary on the college level. No matter the position or prospective school, the talented athlete has remained grateful for the opportunity.

“Recruiting has been going very good,” Matthews said. “I have been getting looked at by a lot of schools. it’s been an exciting experience and I’m just blessed to be in this position.”

Matthews earned a role on both the offensive and defensive side of the football as a sophomore, leading Parkview in receiving with 764 yards and seven touchdowns on 48 receptions. That 15.9 per reception average was the highest on the team for players with double digit receptions. The talented athlete also earned a role on defense, recording 27 total tackles, an interception and a blocked kick.

Matthews is also an outstanding hoops player.

The 6-2, 170-pound athlete currently boasts offers from the Irish, Arkansas, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech, Oklahoma State, Wake Forest, UCF and Liberty.

On3 currently holds Matthews in the highest regard, sitting as the No. 65 player nationally and No. 10 wide receiver in the 2024 recruiting class. Rivals also has him pegged as a four-star recruit, coming in as the No. 173 player and No. 27 wide receiver on their ranking.

Despite a majority of rankings coming at wide receiver, Notre Dame prefers Matthews playing in the secondary. So far the staff has done a nice job selling their vision. They have maintained a consistent level of communication with him.

“I speak with Notre Dame once every week,” explained Matthews. “I hear from Coach (Chris) O’Leary the most out of all the coaches. I was very excited and truly blessed just to be offered by such a great school like Notre Dame.”

Matthews has his criteria for picking the perfect school. He intends to see if Notre Dame aligns with those values.

“I’m mainly looking for the atmosphere and culture because I think that’s what really makes a school stick out to me,” he said.

As for Matthews’ visit schedule, the Irish are among the schools he is most looking forward to checking out. It promises to be a busy visit schedule for this spring and summer when he sets the plans.

“I don’t have any plans yet but I know that I will be trying to make it to Notre Dame, Alabama, and a couple others,” Matthews said. “So far, I have developed great relationships with Notre Dame, Georgia, Clemson, and Liberty so far.”

Matthews visited Notre Dame in October when the Irish played North Carolina. Notre Dame would obviously like to get him back on campus in the near future.

