Cam Williams Sees Notre Dame As The "Complete Package"

Notre Dame is making major moves when it comes to 2023 wide receiver recruiting, but that hasn't stopped the staff from also getting after it with some of the best pass catchers in the 2024 class.

This weekend the Irish hosted Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard South wide receiver Cam Williams, who is one of the top receivers in the Midwest. It was the second trip to campus for Williams, who was also on campus in October when Notre Dame took on Cincinnati.

With an extended look at the team and new coaching staff, the visit left a great impression on the Illinois product.

“Everything was great,” Williams said. “I really enjoyed myself.”

Williams got the opportunity to take in everything that makes Notre Dame special. He had the chance to watch the spring practice, tour campus and sit down with players and coaches after the practice finished. Still, it was hard for him to put his finger on his favorite part of the visit.

It was everything.

“It really is the complete package,” Williams explained. “I love how put together it is and what its history is. It is just incredible there.”

The coach's message did resonate with Williams. It wasn’t just his connection with one. Again, it was a collaborative effort from the Notre Dame coaching staff.

“The coaches are awesome without a doubt," Williams noted. "The conversations with not just Coach (Chansi) Stuckey, but Coach (Marcus) Freeman and Coach (Deland) McCullough are all great. You can just have easy and casual conversations with all of them.”

Those conversations are already about potentially getting Williams back on campus in the future. It’s something he is very open to.

“We will see what happens,” said Williams. “We mentioned it with the coaches but we’ll have to see.”

The Glenbard South standout has an expansive offer list that seems to be getting bigger by the day. Programs such as Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa, Iowa State and Minnesota are a few of the notable early offers.

The talented pass catcher peaks as the No. 124 player and No. 20 wide receiver according to the Rivals ranking.

In 11 games for the Raiders, Williams established himself as a dynamic playmaker as a sophomore. He recorded 681 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns on just 37 receptions. That 18.4 yards per reception average is indicative of his home run ability.

It remains to be seen if and when Notre Dame may extend an offer to the talented pass catcher. One thing is certain, the Irish staff is doing their due diligence to build that relationship. Williams left his visit with increased interest in what Freeman and his staff are building.

