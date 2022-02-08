Carnell Tate Continues Working On His Game, Being Patient With Recruiting

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy wide receiver Carnell Tate is one of the nation's most coveted players, and during the offseason he's enjoying some of the benefits of being a big-time prospect.

Despite being a hot target on the recruiting trail, Tate is still focusing on building his game. In between busy weekends, classes and exams, the Chicago native continues to improve upon a game that has garnered him a five-star ranking, a Top 20 national ranking from Rivals, On3 and 247Sports, and an invitation to the 23rd edition of the All-American Bowl in December of 2022. Without hesitation, Tate accepted the invitation and looks forward to playing with some of the best players in the country.

"I’m just thankful to be invited to the All-American Bowl man”, Tate told Irish Breakdown. "Like I said before, when I got to IMG, the guys didn’t really respect that I was from the Midwest. They said you guys don’t play football in Chicago, you play basketball.“

It was those words and the love of a game that was taken away for almost a full year due to COVID-19 and mandates levied by the State of Illinois/IHSA that made Tate dig and find a well of determination and relentless to make up for time lost and games gone by.

After missing his entire sophomore season, he opened his junior campaign dazzling everyone with touchdown reception and a kickoff return for a score that was called back due to a penalty. It had been 11.5 months since he played in an actual football game, and he played with a huge chip on his shoulder feeling like he had something to prove to everyone.

This off-season the focus has transitioned from proving himself to perfecting his game to make an immediate impact at the school he eventually chooses to attend. The strength of his game has always been his speed, explosiveness and hands. Now, he spends time every day with his teammates working on multiple release techniques and route running from multiple spots designed to dominate his senior season and get on the field as fast as he can in the fall of 2023.

“Slow feet don’t eat," Tate stated. "That’s why I’m working on my feet, releases and running routes with purpose every day to become the best wide receiver in the country. The one thing you must learn at IMG is that you can’t be afraid to lose.”

Tate views himself as the most complete wide receiver in the 2023 class and he’s looking to pair himself with other elite receivers and quarterbacks. The race has always been considered a battle between Ohio State and Notre Dame, but he’s decided to open his recruitment some recently.

Tate boasts 34 offers from top programs across the college football landscape. Ole Miss was also one of his early offers, Alabama has recently come into the picture along with LSU based upon his relationship with Brian Kelly, and let’s not forget the Tennessee Volunteers. Head coach Josh Heupel recently had Tate in Knoxville for a visit on the weekend of January 22nd and the visit went according to reports.

The speed of his recruiting process has settled into a nice cruise setting and Tate sees no reason to rush at this point. His off-season preparation takes priority over a decision right now and the craziness of college football won’t change that.

“I’m going to take some more visits and enjoy the process," Tate said. "I don’t really know when I’m going to make a decision.”

Like most great players, he’s also paying attention to the recruitment of other top players as well. One player he has a strong connection with is quarterback Dante Moore of Detroit (Mich.) King.

“It would be cool to catch passes from a guy like Dante," Tate noted. "The quarterback and offensive coordinator go hand in hand, so that’s definitely going to be something that I’m watching moving forward.”

Whomever is lucky enough to secure Tate’s services will not only get a game changer in their wide receiver room and program, but a young man highly motived and driven to be the best of the best immediately.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to our Irish Breakdown Rumble channel

Follow me on Twitter: @SD2Mics

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter