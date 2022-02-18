Notre Dame Hopes Chansi Stuckey Can Have An Impact With Texas Pass Catchers

Notre Dame is hoping to gain from the relationship Chansi Stuckey had with two very talented pass catchers from Texas

Notre Dame hiring former Baylor wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey to the same position for the Fighting Irish comes with a great deal of intrigued, and some question marks when it was announced.

Most of the appeal with Stuckey's resume is his playing career, which includes a standout tenure playing wide receiver at Clemson before spending four seasons in the NFL.

After two seasons in an off-field role, Stuckey coached the Baylor receivers during the 2021 season. Obviously only one season as a position coach is going to leave some questions because of the unknown, but it could bring an immediate impact on the recruiting trail in the 2023 class.

There are two players at the top of that list, Braylon James and Jaden Greathouse.

Stuckey began building relationships with James and Greathouse during his time at Baylor, so he arrived at Notre Dame with an already established connection. Being a player in the Lone Star State would be huge for Notre Dame. The reputation of great football players coming out of the Longhorn State needs no introduction or analysis.

MAKING WAVES WITH BRAYLON JAMES

Stuckey and the staff have already made waves with Del Valle (Texas) High School pass catcher Braylon James up to this point. An outstanding student-athlete, James boasts an absurd offer list, holding 42 reported offers including the likes of Notre Dame, Ohio State, Stanford, Florida, USC, Texas A&M, Texas, LSU, Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee, and of course, Baylor.

The talented wide receiver brings a prototype frame at 6-4 with long arms to win in the air. He is a springy athlete that brings some notable body control to win through contact. James has a clean frame that could carry a substantial amount more weight. His play strength is already notable, making the projection in that department even more exciting. While not a pure downfield winner, James is an explosive athlete who has the ability to stack defensive backs with high regularity. Stylistically speaking, there is some Dez Bryant to how James plays.

James also brings an impressive recruiting ranking, ranking as the No. 67 overall player in the country according to ESPN and No. 79 nationally according to Rivals.

A high academic kid, he is a perfect fit from a multitude of levels. Yesterday, we had an update on the premium message board about just how good of a position Notre Dame is in with James. You can read that HERE.

GETTING IN WITH GREATHOUSE

One of the more productive wide receivers in high school football, Austin (Texas) Westlake star Jaden Greathouse is fresh off of 1,274 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns on 66 receptions for the 16-0 state championship Westlake Chaparrals. That Junior campaign ended with a 7-catch, 236-yard and three touchdown performance against Guyer High School in their 40-21 victory. For Notre Dame faithful familiar with Guyer, that is the school that current safety commit Peyton Bowen stars for.

The 6-2, 210-pound pass catcher is a pristine route runner who is advanced beyond his years technically, especially for a junior in high school. Greathouse also brings a big frame to play big boy ball in the air. He also boasts some notable YAC skills for a player his size.

Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas, USC, Texas A&M, Michigan and Penn State are just some of the schools to offer Greathouse. His first offer, however, came from Baylor even before Stuckey arrived. Upon getting the job, Stuckey was able to continue building on that relationship.

Opinions of Greathouse’s game are a bit all over the place depending on what recruiting platform you frequent. Rivals is currently the highest on him, ranking him as the No. 77 player nationally. ESPN sees him similarly, sitting as No. 86 on their board. The lowest ranking, On3 currently sees him as the No. 251 player, nearly 200 spots lower than both Rivals and ESPN. 247Sports are also closer to On3, coming in as the No. 193 player overall.

RELATIONSHIPS CAN GO A LONG WAY

Getting at least one of these Texas wideouts would be huge for Notre Dame. It would not only give the Irish a very talented pass catcher, adding that player with fellow Texas star Peyton Bowen could serve to open up a bit of a pipeline into the state.

Notre Dame is much better shape with James at this point, but the relationship with Greathouse continues to develop and emerge.

Stuckey’s background and propensity to build relationships on the recruiting trails could pay off tremendously to making waves in Texas this cycle.

