Chansi Stuckey Building A Strong Connection With Talented 2024 Wide Receiver

The Pots of Gold were coming out fast and furious on Thursday, extending offers to some of the best football recruits in the 2024 cycle. Among them was Temple (Texas) Lake Belton wide receiver Micah Hudson, who received a scholarship offer from the Irish.

The talented pass catcher may be new to the Notre Dame faithful but he isn’t to receivers coach Chansi Stuckey. That relationship has already been in the works far before he made his way to South Bend.

"Right now I have talked to them once a week,” Hudson said of his interaction with the Irish. “I usually talk to Coach Stuckey and Coach (Chad) Bowden. I met Coach Stuckey back at Baylor so we have a good relationship going so far.”

That relationship will hopefully play a big role in this recruitment down the line. For now, Hudson is taking everything in stride.

“Recruiting is going pretty well,” he stated. “I’m only a sophomore so it’s still kind of going slow for me, but I am in no rush. I'm blessed to be in this position.”

The 6-0, 185-pound pass catcher is an early favorite fn the major recruiting platforms. Hudson is currently ranked as the No. 36 player nationally and No. 7 wide receiver in the 2024 class by Rivals. 247Sports also sees the talented playmaker, coming in as the No. 63 overall player

In nine games during his sophomore campaign, Hudson led the Lake Belton Broncos with 851 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 45 receptions. On special teams, Hudson only returned one kickoff this past season, and he took it 90 yards for a touchdown. He also only returned seven punts on the season, averaging 13.6 yards per return and taking two back for a touchdown.

Hudson already knows exactly what is a nonnegotiable for any prospective school. Notre Dame seems to fit those standards very well.

“The main criteria I am looking for in a school is the academics,” he said. “My mom has always taught me to be on top of my grades and that there is more to life than just football, but God gave me this ability to play football so why not use it to be better in the classroom and get a degree.

“I would like to major in visual arts or just regular art. I love to draw and create things,” Hudson continued.

Visit plans are already starting to heat up for Hudson. His spring and summer looks like it’s going to be extremely busy.

“I do have plans to get out to Baylor, Texas A&M, and LSU this spring,” said Hudson. “Also Ohio State, Notre Dame and Texas Tech are places I want to get to.

Hudson currently holds 15 reported offers, including the likes of Notre Dame, Ohio State, Texas, Texas A&M and Michigan State. Competition will be fierce but Coach Stuckey and the staff are already making Hudson a priority for 2024.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter