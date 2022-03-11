Alabama Defensive Tackle Excited To Land Notre Dame Offer

Notre Dame has gotten off to a hot start on the trail on the defensive line in the 2023 cycle, having already received commitments from five-star defensive end Keon Keeley and Top 100 star Brenan Vernon, the Irish are looking to solidify a potentially elite haul for the cycle.

They added another talented defensive lineman to the board on Wednesday, sending out an offer to Pinson Valley (Ala.) High School standout Connor Knight.

The 6-3, 275-pound defensive lineman has been on quite the roll on the recruiting trail since the New Year. Despite such heavy interest over the last couple of months, Knight was ecstatic to receive an offer from the Irish.

“I was really excited when I got (the offer)!,” Knight exclaimed. “I know the tradition of that program and I understand it’s a great opportunity!”

New defensive line coach Al Washington has been busy adding and solidifying the board since he accepted the position back on January 16th. This offer, however, was actually extended by another new member of the coaching staff.

“Coach (Al) Golden is the one who extended the offer to me,” Knight said. “I just started being in contact with them yesterday but I will definitely be in more contact now.”

Sitting with 30 total offers to his credit, Knight has received 24 of those since January, making for an extremely busy couple of months. Knight’s offer list includes the likes of Notre Dame, Miami, Auburn, Florida State, Kentucky and Oregon State, among others.

With so much attention recently, the recruiting process can get exhausting and chaotic quickly. Knight is taking it all in stride and enjoying the experience thus far. He is very grateful for the added attention.

“The recruiting process for me so far has just been a blessing and meeting new people from everywhere,” Knight explained.

Knight was a standout defender for a Pinson Valley squad who finished with a 10-4 record, including qualifying for the playoffs for the twelfth straight season.

Judging by the offer list, Knight’s talent is not properly quantified by his current recruiting ranking. The Alabama product sits unranked across the majority of recruiting rankings. The lone exception being 247Sports, which currently ranks him as a three star recruit and the No. 602 player nationally. They also have him as the No. 78 defensive lineman in the country and the No. 31 player in the state of Alabama for the 2023 cycle.

With the Notre Dame offer and contact being so new, the program will have to try to make up ground quickly to become a real player in Knight’s recruitment. One thing is certain, the Irish program fits the ideals that the talented defensive lineman holds important to finding the best fit.

“I am looking for a place I can call home 40 years after I leave and somewhere I know I can call family,” Knight said.

Of all the programs that Knight has been in contact with, he mentioned Miami, Kentucky, Arkansas, Auburn and Oregon State as a few that are standing out to him thus far. Things look to heat up quickly here. Knight’s timeline is something that he wants to stick to while making the right decision.

“A timeline I would like to commit to by, that I want to stand by, the end of July, maybe early August but definitely before football season!”

An interesting offer, Notre Dame clearly values the talent that Knight brings to the field. Look for them to make a concerted effort over the next few weeks to get the Alabama product on campus.

