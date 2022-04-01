Notre Dame Recruiting Continues To Make Giant Strides

Notre Dame's latest recruiting pushes and visits show the Irish are on a different level right now

Notre Dame's recruiting efforts have jumped up several notches since Marcus Freeman and Chad Bowden arrived just over 14 months ago, but in recent weeks the Irish staff has taken its recruiting game to a whole new level.

That's evident in two areas.

Number one, the quality of the recruits Notre Dame is getting on campus is incredibly impressive. Just in the last two weeks alone the Irish staff has hosted four five-star recruits and several other Top 100 prospects from outside the "home region."

Keep in mind that right now it's an unofficial visit period, so when big time players come up from Florida, Texas, Louisiana and the Carolinas, among many other places, it shows the high level of interest top players have in Notre Dame.

Whether it's Dante Moore, Carnell Tate, Jaiden Ausberry, Braylon James, Samuel M'Pemba, or commits like five-star Keon Keeley and Top 50 recruit Drayk Bowen, Notre Dame has had special, special talent on campus in the last two-plus weeks alone.

On top of the high quality talent, Notre Dame has seriously upped its recruiting game once these prospects get on campus. Notre Dame has become a cool place again, and Freeman and Bowden and this staff become even more entrenched they continue to take things to a whole new level.

Just look at the photos from Moore's visit to campus from earlier this week.

Yes, that is a photo of five-star quarterback Dante Moore sitting on a throne made of gold brinks, with a gold background, with golden helmets under his feet and the Heisman Trophy sitting on his lap. That's a level of showmanship we haven't seen from Notre Dame on the recruiting trail in my lifetime.

There is clearly substance from Notre Dame, whether it's the elite academic opportunities, the five straight seasons with 10+ wins, the two College Football Playoff appearances or the high number of NFL products the Irish have produced in recent seasons. But Notre Dame is now going toe-to-toe with those other programs from when it comes to the showmanship, and that is a must.

It's a great sign from Notre Dame and is just part of the reason the Irish currently sit with the No. 1 ranked recruiting class in the country.

If this is a sign of things to come it is going to make for a very enjoyable ride for Notre Dame fans.

