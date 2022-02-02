Cooper Flanagan Remains Firm In His Commitment To Notre Dame Despite Coaching Change

Despite the departure of John McNulty, 2023 tight end Cooper Flanagan remains solid in his commitment to Notre Dame

With the news of former tight ends coach John McNulty accepting the offensive coordinator position at Boston College, the first thought was how would this news be received by Notre Dame's lone tight end commit, Concord (Calif.) De La Salle four-star Cooper Flanagan.

Flanagan spoke with Irish Breakdown about the news.

“I had a really good relationship with Coach McNulty,” Flanagan said. “I’m very disappointed he is leaving but happy for him because I know his family will be closer.”

There is a deep admiration for the relationship Flanagan and McNulty developed throughout the process. McNulty identified Flanagan early as a tight end target in the class, especially important when numbers are the position could stay firm at one this cycle.

The news took the talented tight end a bit off guard. Despite that surprise, Flanagan fully understands the decision.

“It was a little bit of a surprise but I know he has a ton of experience and it makes sense for him to take an offensive coordinator job.”

Many will wonder what the long term impact will be on Flanagan. With a sudden coaching change, this is some discomfort in the unknown. This is especially true after Flanagan was recently offered by Alabama. Notre Dame's staff worked quickly to get in touch with Flanagan to alleviate any concerns.

“I do not think it will impact any decision,” Flanagan explained. “I spoke to Coach (Marcus) Freeman and (Tommy) Rees yesterday and I know they will find a great tight ends coach.”

Keeping the 6-5, 240-pound tight end a part of the class is a priority for the Notre Dame coaches, and McNulty showed class on his way out.

“Coach Freeman, Coach Rees and Chad Bowden all reached out just to reconfirm their commitment to me so that was great," Flanagan explained. "Coach McNulty called my parents to let them know he was leaving."

Flanagan threw a great deal of praise on McNulty as well.

“He is a great coach and person. I wish him the absolute best.”

Flanagan is currently the lone tight end in the 2023 cycle for Notre Dame. He is regarded as a consensus four-star recruit across all major recruiting platforms, peaking as high the No. 100 overall player and No. 7 tight end according to 247Sports.

