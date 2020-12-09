Notre Dame Lands A Commitment From California Defensive End

Notre Dame has added to its 2021 class, landing a commitment from Oxnard (Calif.) Pacifica defensive end Devin Aupiu. It was yet another flip for the Fighting Irish staff, as Aupiu was previously committed to UCLA.

The 6-5, 220-pound edge defender is the third defensive end to join the class, and Aupiu is now in a class that also has Jason Onye and Will Schweitzer.

Notre Dame got into the game late with Aupiu, and it didn't offer him until Nov. 29. The Irish made quick work to not only get into the mix with the talented end, but to ultimately get him to flip his commitment to the Fighting Irish.

According to MaxPreps, Aupiu finished his junior season with 62 tackles, 21 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. He had eight sacks as a sophomore. Aupiu also had 12 pass break ups and two forced fumbles during the 2019 season. The California native didn't play as a senior due to the state banning high school football for the season.

Aupiu earned offers from USC, Utah, UCLA, Arizona State, California, Washington State, Vanderbilt, Kansas and Oregon State. Aupiu previously committed to UCLA back in April.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter