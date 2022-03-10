Elite 2024 Cornerback Sets Up Visit To Notre Dame

2024 Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy star cornerback Kaleb Beasley has locked in a visit to Notre Dame on April 2nd, making his first visit to South Bend. This is a big early opportunity with one of the top defensive backs in the 2024 recruiting class.

The 5-11, 175-pounder has been a hot commodity on the recruiting trail so far, already securing 20 reported offers to date. Programs such as Notre Dame, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma and Florida are among the teams who have shown an increased amount of attention early.

So far, that attention has kept Beasley busy but has enjoyed it thus far. He has already been able to set several trips for this Spring and Summer to continue to develop relationships with various programs.

“(Recruiting) has been really good,” Beasley said. “Other than the trip to Notre Dame on April 2nd, I have trips planned to Oklahoma, Arkansas, Florida and Georgia.”

Beasley has been able to develop a great early relationship with the Irish. Corners coach Mike Mickens especially has been hot on the trail early.

“I talk most with Coach Mickens,” said Beasley. “I love Notre Dame and the fan base.”

His admiration for the program and fan base is a great thing to see so early in the process. Clearly Mickens and the staff have done a fantastic job thus far. Those relationships will go a long way in this recruitment.

“The coaching staff is important to me and how they work with each other, and my relationship with the coaches,” Beasley explained.

For the state champion Lipscomb Academy, Beasley put together a standout sophomore campaign. In 13 games, he recorded six interceptions and 15 pass breakups. Beasley also took three of those interceptions back for touchdowns.

Aside from his obvious talents as a football player, Beasley is also an academically driven recruit who sees the deep value that the Irish program can offer. He also brings outstanding leadership qualities that would be a huge bonus for any prospective program.

The Irish are not the only notable program hot on the trail for Beasley. They are in store for a big time battle.

“A few teams that have done a great job early on recruiting me are Tennessee, LSU, Arkansas, Notre Dame, Penn State, and Georgia,” said Beasley.

Beasley is a highly regarded player thus far, checking in as the No. 27 overall recruit in the 2024 class according to the On3 consensus ranking. He is currently ranked as the No. 5 cornerback in the class in that same ranking. Rivals have a high opinion on Beasley, sitting as the No. 42 player in the class.

If the 2023 cycle is any indication of recruiting impact for head coach Marcus Freeman and his staff, the momentum is sure to continue to the 2024 group. Beasley is the type of high caliber defensive back who the staff are making clear priorities. They have positioned themselves very well early on in this particular recruitment.

