Elite 2024 Linebacker Working On Setting Up A Notre Dame Spring Visit

Notre Dame and elite 2024 linebacker Sammy Brown are working on getting the talented prospect on campus this spring

Linebacker recruiting over the last two cycles has been a high priority for Notre Dame and they have been able to fill the need as well as any program in the country during that time.

The Irish have continued that momentum into the 2023 recruiting class, where the team has already secured commitments from in-state star Drayk Bowen and Massachusetts product Preston Zinter. With that outstanding baseline, the Irish have settled on targeting elite talent at the position for the remainder of the 2023 class and the 2024 class.

Notre Dame has offered just two linebackers in the 2024 class, and one is Jefferson (Ga.) High School star Sammy Brown.

Brown earned a Notre Dame offer back on January 25th, and the Georgia star was beyond excited for the opportunity. At that point, Brown shared with Irish Breakdown that he believes that “Notre Dame is and always has been an elite program on and off the field.”

Fresh off a dominant wrestling campaign, which concluded with a state championship, Brown has put his eyes firmly on the recruiting trail. He has begun scheduling visits for the spring and summer. While dates are still getting finalized, Brown already has his visit priorities in mind.

“The only one we have confirmed right now is Oklahoma over spring break,” said Brown. “We are definitely going to get up to places like Notre Dame and North Carolina State sometime this spring or summer.”

Making a sound and calculated decision is important for the 6-2, 215-pounder. He wants to be able to experience what each program has to offer.

“It’s important for me to see places that I haven’t been to yet and return to places that I have been and have interest in,” Brown explained.

Until Brown makes it to South Bend, the coaches have done an outstanding job painting the picture for the fit the best they can. They have kept constant communication with the elite linebacker, continuing the buoy Brown’s interest in the program.

“I have been speaking with Notre Dame every Wednesday,” Brown told Irish Breakdown. “It’s really just keeping a good relationship and getting to know them better. I’m excited to hopefully get up to South Bend.”

While the spring and summer are going to be packed traveling for Brown and his family, the multi-sport star is set for another outstanding spring track season. Brown has set his goals high, hoping to clock a 10.7 in the 100 meter dash and 23 feet or better in the long jump.

Both would be absurd accomplishments for an athlete Brown’s size.

He is currently ranked as the No. 5 overall player in the 2024 class by 247Sports. Brown currently holds 13 reported offers, including Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Oklahoma among others.

That speed and explosiveness is evident on film, where Brown doubles as a playmaker at both linebacker and running back for Jefferson. Playing in only seven games due to injury,

Brown finished his sophomore campaign with 35 total tackles and three tackles for loss. His biggest impact was at running back, where he rushed for 753 yards and 11 touchdowns on just 58 carries, averaging an absurd 13 yards per carry.

Getting a player or Brown’s caliber on campus is going to be paramount - and a necessity to have a legitimate chance here. Something that seems to be firmly in the future plans.

