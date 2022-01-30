Notre Dame 2022 Signees Have Some Very Highs and Strange Lows In Final On3 Rankings

The On3 rankings were all over the place when it came to Notre Dame signees in the 2022 class

On3 just wrapped up its first season covering recruiting with its release of the Top 300 players in the 2022 class, and there were a lot of head scratchers in the rankings for Notre Dame and other programs.

There were some good things in there for Notre Dame fans.

Hilton Head (S.C.) High School linebacker Jaylen Sneed and Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne offensive tackle Aamil Wagner were both ranked as five-star recruits. Sneed finished ranked No. 26 in the final On3 rankings while Wagner jumped up to No. 29.

No other recruiting service has Wagner in the Top 100, so that's quite the variant for him with On3.

On3 is very high on most of Notre Dame's offensive line class, as two more signees also cracked the Top 100. Zionsville (Ind.) High School star Joey Tanona ranked No. 62 and Fond du Lac (Wis.) St. Marys Springs guard Billy Schrauth checked in at No. 87, giving the Irish three Top 100 offensive line recruits.

The bad is that Ty Chan, a four-star and a Top 300 recruit by every other service, was not ranked among the Top 300 by On3 sports. In fact, On3 ranks Chan as a three-star recruit, and it's not the only head scratcher in that regard.

Another Top 300 recruit is West Des Moines (Iowa) Valley tight end Eli Raridon, who ranked No. 91 in the final list. That gives Notre Dame five Top 100 recruits with On3, which is one more than any other service, so that's clearly a positive when looking at this ranking.

St. Louis (Mo.) John Burroughs defensive end Tyson Ford ranked No. 123 on the On3 list, but he did rank No. 90 on their consensus rankings.

On3 had Corona (Calif.) Centennial cornerback Jaden Mickey ranked at No. 146, which is higher than any other outlet. They also have Atlanta (Ga.) Westminster tight end Holden Staes ranked as the No. 199 overall player and No. 9 tight end.

Having Traverse City (Mich.) Central linebacker Josh Burnham at No. 156 is lower than most have him. 247Sports ranked Burnham at No. 75 and SI99 ranked him No. 86 overall.

Having Vancouver (Wash.) Union wide receiver Tobias Merriweather ranked No. 218 is laughable and the lowest he is ranked by any outlet. Merriweather is their No. 131 player on the consensus list, which shows others rank him much higher. SI99 ranks Merriweather at No. 47 overall and 247Sports ranked him No. 79, which are far more representative of his talent and upside.

Another highly questionable ranking was Chantilly (Va.) High School defensive end Aiden Gobaira at No. 270. Gobaira is No. 173 on their consensus list, and that is dragged down by the On3 ranking and ESPN not having him in the Top 300, which is absurd.

On3 doesn't have consensus Top 300 recruit Jadarian Price in their Top 300, but he is No. 212 on their consensus list. They don't have Nolan Ziegler in their Top 300 either, but he also is on the consensus list at No. 269.

Arguably the biggest head scratcher, if not laughable ranking is the fact Mission Hills (Bishop Alemany) linebacker Niuafe Tuihalamaka is not only outside the Top 300, he's a three-star recruit by On3 sports. ESPN has him ranked No. 94 overall and every other outlet ranked him No. 203 or higher.

It was certainly an interesting stab at the rankings for On3 and it certainly created a lot of discussion for some of the wild rankings. They are either not great at rankings or it was done intentional with the hope of creating that aforementioned buzz.

Whatever the case, there were certainly some highs and lows for Notre Dame signees.

