Five Talented Sleepers To Keep An Eye On For Notre Dame

Breaking down five underrated players on the Notre Dame board whose film is more impressive than their ranking

Notre Dame is off to a blazing fast start with its 2023 class, with all eight of its commits ranking as four-star recruits. Six of the eight commits are ranked as Top 100 players by at least one recruiting service and all eight are ranked in the Top 200 by at least one service.

For those who love looking at recruiting site rankings this will make you happy, but Notre Dame's staff is more focused on talent. With that being said, there are some sleeper players on the board that have very impressive talent, and Irish fans should get to know them much better.

Here are my five favorite sleeper players that could add a great deal of value to the Notre Dame class, value that goes well beyond their current ranking.

King Mack, Safety

Mack is a smaller framed safety at 5-10 and 175 pounds, but he brings playmaking skills that can’t be undersold. The talented ball hawk currently boasts some impressive offers, including Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Florida, Miami, Ole Miss and Penn State.

He is ranked as a three-star recruit by Rivals, 247Sports and On3, with only ESPN (No. 211 overall) ranking him as a four-star.

Starring for the powerhouse Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas program, Mack tied for the team lead with four interceptions as well as finishing third on the squad with 54 total tackles.

On film, Mack is a true free safety type with outstanding range and ball skills playing on the backend. For a player with the athletic traits and impact on a perennial power, Mack is a very underrated prospect.

With safeties Peyton Bowen and Adon Shuler already on the board for the 2023 cycle, Mack would bring a dynamic dimension that could create a dominant trio, should Notre Dame and Mack decide to partner up in the future.

Ronan Hanafin, Athlete

Hanafin has been a hot topic on Irish Breakdown recently. The Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne and Nichols School athlete has spurred a lot of discussion about where he best fits from a position standpoint. According to sources it sounds like Notre Dame's staff is having similar discussions.

Hanafin's recruiting profile is starting to take off, with Ohio State recently joining Notre Dame, Penn State, Michigan, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Nebraska among an otherwise very impressive offer list. Rivals ranked him as a four-star recruit and the No. 216 player in the country in its most recent update. 247Sports, however, ranks him as a three-star recruit and neither On3 or ESPN have taken the time to even grade or rank him.

Notre Dame currently envisions Hanafin as a wide receiver early on in his career if he lands with the Irish, but the staff clearly values his positional flexibility and ability to impact on the defensive side as well. Hanafin is currently a take for Notre Dame, and the door is open for the 6-3, 205-pound athlete to play on either side of the ball should he eventually pledge to the Irish.

Hanafin seems to hold Notre Dame in very high regard.

Devan Houstan, Defensive Line

Notre Dame has gotten off to a great start at defensive line recruiting in this cycle, locking down Top 100 recruit Brenan Vernon and five-star pass rusher Keon Keeley. Rounding out the defensive front with size, versatility and projection to work from the interior is a huge point of emphasis.

The Irish need to make sure that the remaining targets can fit effectively with what Keeley and Vernon bring. Hagerstown (Md.) St. James School defensive lineman Devan Houstan brings an intriguing projection to work from either a 1-technique or out to a 3-tech with his 6-5, 275-pound frame that has the ability to put on a substantial amount of weight. In eight games played during his junior season, Houstan recorded 15.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.

While Houstan does grade out as a four-star recruit by Rivals and On3, neither have him ranked in their Top 250/300. The talented defender is not currently ranked by either ESPN or 247Sports. Houstan brings an intriguing move piece on the interior to combine with Keeley and Vernon.

Sullivan Absher, Offensive Tackle

Absher's ranking profile is a bit unusual. On3 ranks him as the No. 167 overall player in the country and Rivals ranks him No. 247 overall. 247Sports doesn't have him graded at all and ESPN hasn't even created a recruiting profile for him at this point.

With no offensive line commits currently in the 2023 class, offensive line coach Harry Hiestand is busy putting his imprint on the class. Absher, of Belmont (N.C.) South Point seems to be high on the Irish list.

At 6-7 and 275 pounds, Absher has a prototype offensive tackle frame but boasts some intriguing tools that could lead to him potentially working inside. Absher plays with great pad level and physicality to create a ton of movement in the running game.

With Notre Dame targeting several talented offensive tackles in the cycle, Absher possesses interesting flexibility to work inside and out potentially. In the past Hiestand has put great value on long, tackle bodies that possesses some athleticism and the potential to move inside. Absher certainly fits that mold.

Jyaire Hill, Cornerback/Safety

Following Notre Dame’s Junior Day a couple of weekends ago, Kankakee (Ill.) athlete Jyaire Hill left the visit incredibly impressed by all the Irish have to offer. Hill is the ultimate under-appreciated recruit, peaking as a three-star by both 247Sports and Rivals. He isn’t even ranked by either ESPN or On3.

The 6-3, 180-pound athlete is a difference maker on the back end, recording 56 total tackles and seven interceptions on defense. To reaffirm the caliber of athlete Hill is, he also ran for 468 yards and eight touchdowns on just 49 carries (9.6 yards per carry) on offense.

On defense, Hill is a playmaker who boasts dynamic deep speed and length to make plays all over the field. Hill will need to fill out his frame but presents a ton of matchup negating opportunities, on top of his premier ball skills.

While the defensive back class is off to a great start in the 2023 cycle, Hill brings interesting development potential to the back end should he eventually be added to the class.

