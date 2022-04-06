Five-Star Quarterback Julian Sayin Set For Another Notre Dame Visit

Notre Dame is welcoming a familiar face to campus on Thursday when Carlsbad (Calif.) High School five-star quarterback Julian Sayin makes his return to South Bend.

The highly touted 2024 signal caller has been high on the Irish for some time now. Despite a significant distance between California and Indiana, Sayin has continued to make the trip East a clear priority during his recruitment.

“This will be my third time heading up to South Bend," Sayin noted. "I am most excited to just get back out there and see the energy from the coaching staff. I haven’t been there yet when Coach (Marcus) Freeman was the head coach.”

Seeing Freeman and his staff in person is going to be a big opportunity for the staff to sell their visitor to the talented signal caller. The one big constant, however, is Sayin’s relationship with the man calling plays, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

“I talk with Coach Rees about once a week,” he said. “We continue to develop that great relationship over the phone.”

Sayin is fresh off of a dynamic sophomore season for the Carlsbad Lancers, throwing for 2,769 yards and 34 touchdowns for the 11-1 squad. He also completed 72% of his passes, while only throwing five interceptions. For good measure, Sayin also chipped in with 208 yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries.

That season came after serving as the main backup for his older brother Aidan during the shortened 2020 campaign. Aidan is now the starting quarterback at the University of Pennsylvania.

The 6-1, 185-pound quarterback has an impressive offer list for a sophomore. Along with his offer to Notre Dame, Sayin also boasts offers from Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M, Michigan, Florida, Auburn and Florida State among others.

Saying is ranked as a five-star recruit and the nation's No. 5 overall player - and No. 2 quarterback - according to Rivals.

Dating back to winter conversations with the Irish Breakdown staff, Sayin made it known that an early commitment during the summer or his junior season was something he was interested in. He understands how important having the quarterback in place for a class can be on the impact of collecting talent any given year.

That timeline remains the same for Sayin.

“The timeline is still the same in that September-October range,” Sayin explained. “Georgia and Texas are two other schools who have recruited me well outside of Notre Dame.”

South Bend isn’t the only stop on the Midwest trip for Sayin. He also figures to check out a familiar party later this month.

“I will be at Michigan the day after Notre Dame,” said Sayin. “Then I’ll be at Texas on the 19th of this month.”

A lot of attention has been on quarterback recruiting for the 2023 cycle for Notre Dame faithful. Quietly, the Irish staff has put in some outstanding early work for the 2024 crop of signal callers. Getting the California native back for a third visit is worth keeping a close eye on.

