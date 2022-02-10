Notre Dame Is Off To A Great Recruiting Start In The Secondary, But More Is Needed

Notre Dame is off to a great start in its quest to land an elite secondary class

Notre Dame nailing secondary recruiting in 2023 is paramount for a variety of reasons. Outside of the potential departures after the 2022 season, including cornerbacks Cam Hart and TaRiq Bracy, along with safeties Brandon Joseph, Houston Griffith and DJ Brown, there needs to continue to be a huge emphasis on injecting talent into that room.

DYNAMIC START

Notre Dame is off to a great start, securing three notable commitments in Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman cornerback Justyn Rhett to go with a pair of outstanding safeties in Denton (Texas) Guyer star Peyton Bowen and Irvington (NJ) standout Adon Shuler.

We recently took a dive into the film on all three prospects. You'll want to check that out either before moving onto the rest of this article, or come back to it when you're done.

With those three budding stars alone, Notre Dame has gotten a massive upgrade in terms of length and athleticism, a huge point of emphasis for head coach Marcus Freeman and staff. The emphasis continues to be finding talent that fits well together.

THE CORNERBACK ROOM

The cornerback opposite of Cam Hart has simply not been to the level Notre Dame needs to compete for a championship. There is some promising young talent but it is still unproven at this point. Stockpiling talented cover men who could potentially become matchup negaters is a must for this defense.

With Rhett already on board that position is off to a great start. After seeing his season compromised in 2020 while dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic repercussions, Rhett went largely untested in 2021, and for good reason.

He is a long limbed press man cornerback who combines that with long speed to carry just about any body type-play style vertically without much issue. Rhett plays a physical brand of football as well, showing up both at the line of scrimmage, in the run game and also disruptive at the catch point.

The part of Rhett’s game that takes you off guard is the amount of short area quickness he possesses. When he’s clean from a technique standpoint, Rhett is able to mirror and stay in phase with quicker footed pass catchers in the quick game.

There is a reality where Rhett could fit potentially as a boundary or field cornerback. Depending on who else Notre Dame lands in the class, designating them one or the other may not even matter.

Perhaps the top target on the board, Dallas (Texas) South Oak Cliff cornerback Malik Muhammad brings a similar physical brand to the position. For a Freeman style defense that values a high level of press man prowess, Muhammad also fits well into the mold. As he adds weight, his play strength will continue to take a huge bump, even already being a plus for him.

Athletically speaking, Muhammad is a smooth operator who has the ability to run a variety of coverages. The Irish are very much in on Muhammad, battling other powerhouses for his services.

Considered an Irish lean for some time, Saint Louis (Mo.) DeSmet star Christian Gray has since expanded his timeline, allowing some other schools to get into the conversation. As it currently sits, Notre Dame would be fine from a numbers standpoint just adding two cornerbacks, but Gray and Muhammad are both too good not to take.

Add in the recent loss of JoJo Johnson from the roster, and the numbers are moving in their favor to add a third cornerback. While Gray might not be quite as physical as Rhett or Muhammad, he is probably the most quick footed of the three. He brings a lot of potential to even work inside, potentially allowing all three to get on the field at once.

THE SAFETY ROOM

From a talent perspective, Notre Dame could not ask for a better start at the safety position. Quite simply, the ranking doesn’t justify how good Peyton Bowen is. He is a rare athlete on the backend who brings range and playmaking ability to Notre Dame that can not be undersold.

It provides a variety of possibilities, allowing to make up for a plethora of mistakes. The raw tool box here is through the roof.

Conversely, Adon Shuler does his best work the closer his gets to the line of scrimmage. He has good range working from two high alignments, with a proactive style that allows him to always be around the football. As an alley defender, Shuler boasts good angles working inside out, coming to balance with bad intentions.

Shuler plays a throwback style that Notre Dame fans will hold near and dear to their hearts. The fit with Bowen also makes a ton of sense, especially if Notre Dame plans to rotate their safeties a ton. While he may not be your quintessential single high free safety, Shuler is a more than adequate athlete to work on the roof in spurts.

With that type of start, it allows Notre Dame to shoot for the stars to get a third safety in the class. That leads to Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek five-star Caleb Downs, who along with Bowen is in competition to be the best safety in the entire country. The younger brother of current North Carolina wide receiver Joshua Downs, Caleb is cut from the same cloth athletically.

Mill Creek asks him to do a little bit of everything, working both from the roof, in the box and in man coverage in the slot. Physically, Downs is a bit of a unicorn. He comes to balance with extremely bad intentions. This is a bonafide star that the Irish have made a clear priority. With his all around profile, he would fit perfectly with both Bowen and Shuler, bringing some three safety sets possibilities to the forefront.

The staff has made secondary a clear point emphasis on the recruiting trail. There has been a clear advantage at the skill positions and in the secondary when Notre Dame has been in “big games”. The 2023 recruiting class defensively is onto a good start to eliminate that gap. With how this secondary could finish and fit together, the tides could be changing on the backend of the Notre Dame defense soon.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter