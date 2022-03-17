Harry Hiestand Makes Strong Impression On Latest 2023 OL Offer

Notre Dame extended an offer to four-star offensive lineman Sam Pendleton, who plans to get on campus soon

Since Harry Hiestand returned as offensive line coach for Notre Dame he has been back to business as usual on the recruiting trail. He made a huge point of emphasis to develop relationships with recruits on the board, as well as identifying even more talent up front out there.

On Wednesday, Hiestand extended an offer to Pfafftown (N.C.) Reagan 2023 offensive lineman Sam Pendleton. This was an offer that Pendleton was ecstatic to receive, something he had wanted for a long time.

“I was really excited to receive this opportunity,” Pendleton said. “Notre Dame was one of the schools I wanted to hear from since the beginning of my recruitment.”

The 6-4, 305-pound offensive lineman dropped a top five back in February that included Virginia Tech, NC State, Clemson, Michigan and Penn State. Notre Dame clearly plans to break into that top group now that they have thrown their hat into the ring.

This is a Harry Hiestand special. So far he is the lone coach who has spoken with Pendleton. He is clearly a player who Hiestand has identified, something that more and more programs are beginning to do.

“My recruiting process has been really interesting for me,” Pendleton explained. “I never went to any Rivals or 247 camps. I wasn’t ranked until around December, and I just went to college camps. I didn’t feel like I needed to be ranked to be recruited. So it started off a little slow but around January it really picked up for me. Since then it has just gotten crazier, in a good way.”

Pendleton was a dominant force at offensive tackle for the Reagan Raiders, leading to an impressive rise on the recruiting trails. He is one of the more physically imposing offensive lineman in the 2023 cycle.

He currently sits as the No. 239 player nationally according to Rivals, including assuming four-star status.

Up until this past September, Pendleton had not received a single scholarship offer. Since then, he has gotten up to 19 total offers, headliners including Notre Dame, Clemson, Michigan, Penn State and Florida, among others.

Pendleton has had a busy travel schedule this spring to get to his top five schools, but he now has every intention of getting to South Bend this spring following the offer. Notre Dame fits the criteria that Pendleton is valuing to make his college decision.

“Some main things I’m looking for in a school are great academics, that the school has my major, a great game day atmosphere, and great coaches with integrity,” Pendleton said.

The Irish are getting this one a bit late so they will have ground to make up for. By his early remarks, they should be able to do so but several others programs have made a huge impact on him.

“Some schools that are building good relationships with me are Michigan, NC State, Miami, Florida, Stanford, Clemson, and definitely Tennessee,” Pendleton stated.

It’s going to be a battle over the next few months - but it looks like Coach Hiestand is fully up for it. Especially for the talented North Carolina product.

