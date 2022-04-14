Notre Dame Impressed Elite 2024 Tight End During His Visit

Notre Dame has developed a reputation as arguably the nation's top developer of talent at the tight end position. The Irish received a visit from one of the top tight ends in the 2024 class on Tuesday, welcoming Charlotte (N.C.) Catholic star Jack Larsen back to campus on Tuesday.

The Irish have been a standout early on in the recruitment for Larsen, who aligns with the values that the school boasts. The coaches specifically made a huge impact on Larsen during the visit. Those relationships continue to get stronger and stronger.

“It was great to meet Coach (Gerad) Parker for the first time in person," Larsen said. "I really enjoyed getting to know him and his approach to the game. Also, talking with Coach (Marcus) Freeman and Coach (Tommy) Rees was great. I met them last summer but really got to spend some time with them on this visit.

“Talking with Coach Freeman and Coach Rees about the direction of the program was really inspiring,” Larsen continued. “I also sat in the tight end position meeting with Coach Parker and the players, which was great. That tight end room is elite, and it was cool to hear them breakdown plays and responsibilities for each play.”

It was not Larsen’s first trip to South Bend but the key is that every time it continues to intrigue the talented pass catcher. Whether it is football, academics or campus life in general, the fit seems perfect.

“This was my third trip to Notre Dame but every time I come, I learn something new and get reminded about how special this place is,” he said. “We were able to spend some time with the Academic Director, Adam Sargent, who was great. Academics are a huge part of my decision so getting an understanding of what it’s like to be a student here helped a lot.”

Some of the top programs in college football are already hot on the trail for Larsen. Aside from the offer from Notre Dame, teams such as Alabama, Michigan, Florida, Florida State, and Tennessee are a few of the notable early offers.

Larsen is already considered one of the top tight ends in the 2024 recruiting class. 247Sports currently has him pegged as the No. 49 player nationally and the No. 11 tight end.

The 6-3, 215-pound tight end isn’t just a standout on the football field for Charlotte Catholic. Larsen is also an outstanding student, also boasting an impressive 3.9 GPA in the classroom.

With a tight end room that includes All American candidate Michael Mayer, Larsen could be the next in line of great Notre Dame tight ends after the junior star makes the jump to the next level. The coaching staff made it an emphasis to sell the long term vision for Larsen’s potential impact.

“The coaches feel I can be an impact player,” he stated. “They said my route running skills and speed are big differentiators for me. I definitely plan to come back up this fall for a game. I am still working on scheduling but we’ll get something on the calendar for sure.”

It’s been a busy spring thus far for the North Carolina product. Larsen has taken in some extremely impressive schools. His Summer is already working itself out.

“I’ve been visiting a lot of schools for spring practices to help determine where I spend my time this summer and, in the fall, so the schedule is wide open for now, we’ll have to wait and see,” Larsen said.

This process will have to play itself out but Notre Dame looks like a clear favorite early. They have been striking all the right chords with Larsen.

