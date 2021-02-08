Notre Dame Makes Top Group For 2022 Offensive Tackle

Notre Dame is still looking to add at least two more offensive linemen in the 2022 class, and one of the targets on the board is Paintsville (Ky.) Johnson Central offensive tackle Grant Bingham. The 6-6, 305-pound tackle announced that Notre Dame is one of the eight final schools he is considering.

Notre Dame made the list along with Michigan, Miami (Fla.), Arkansas, Kentucky, Nebraska, Northwestern and West Virginia.

Notre Dame also has commitments from Zionsville (Ind.) High School star Joey Tanona and Groton (Mass.) Lawrence Academy offensive tackle Ty Chan. Tanona was a tackle as a sophomore, but he moved to center as a junior and was outstanding. Chan is a tackle prospect. Notre Dame needs to focus on tackle bodies in the 2022 class, and Bingham certainly brings that to the table.

Bingham is ranked as the nation's No. 225 overall player in the country and the No. 30 offensive tackle according to Rivals.

Bingham also has offers from Louisville, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Michigan State, Purdue, TCU, Arizona State, Georgia Tech and Vanderbilt.

