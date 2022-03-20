Standout Cornerback "Excited" About Offer From Notre Dame

Notre Dame has offered sophomore cornerback Braydon Lee, who was excited to get the scholarship offer

Notre Dame is still in the hunt for another top cornerback in the 2023 class, but that hasn't stopped the Fighting Irish coaching staff from going after some of the nation's best cover players in the 2024 class.

One of those targets is Upper Marlboro (Md.) C.H. Flowers cornerback Braydon Lee. The 6-1, 165-pound defensive back has been a hot name on the trail recently. He has thoroughly enjoyed the increasingly active recruiting process.

“My recruiting has been very exciting, if I could describe it I would say organized chaos,” Lee told Irish Breakdown. “I’m just really blessed to be in the position I am though.”

Lee is fresh off of a standout sophomore campaign, where he was selected as an All-County honoree after proving himself as an impact playmaker on the backend for the Jaguars.

This recent offer came quickly for Lee. Contact up until that point was nonexistent. It looks to ramp up here quickly.

“Yesterday was actually the first time I got in contact with their coaching staff,” Lee explained. “I spoke with the defensive back coach Mike Mickens when he offered me and I was excited when he told me that he was going to offer me a scholarship.”

With that quick contact, Lee is looking forward to getting to know the staff. There is clearly early interest from the talented defensive back.

“I do plan on making a visit hopefully pretty soon, I would absolutely love to get to meet everyone.”

Lee has begun to gain huge traction on the recruiting trail, including an offer from Alabama on March 1. The talented cover man has also been offered by Ohio State, Penn State, Texas A&M, Wisconsin, Virginia Tech, Boston College, South Carolina, Maryland, West Virginia and Duke.

The standout sophomore is only currently rated on Rivals, who has him pegged as the No. 166 player nationally, the No. 18 cornerback and the No. 7 player in the state of Maryland in the 2024 cycle.

For now, Lee is in the process of getting to know each of his prospective schools and figuring out what makes each one unique. He does, however, already have his criteria for making a sound decision.

“My main focus point in looking for a school is just to see if it feels like home because family is a very important aspect in my life and I wanna go somewhere with a strong brotherhood,” Lee stated. “Some schools that are showing heavy interest in me right now are Ohio State, Alabama, Maryland, Penn State, and South Carolina.”

With such high interest from some heavy hitters early, Notre Dame is going to have stiff competition for Lee. Getting on a player this talented early, however, is always a good start.

