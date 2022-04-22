Notre Dame Offers Ascending 2024 Edge Defender

The Notre Dame staff has made it a huge point of emphasis to recruit long and athletic players and let their fit work itself out. The Irish recently put out an offer to Austintown (Ohio) Fitch 2024 athlete Brian Robinson on Thursday, an athlete who epitomizes that label perfectly.

Robinson is fresh off of his first visit to Notre Dame, a trip that ended with an offer being extended. The Irish staff did a tremendous job impressing the talented pass rusher on the visit, including a familiar face from his past.

“I was extremely happy to receive my offer,” Robinson explained. “I met Coach (Al) Washington a year ago at a camp but I was a quarterback at the time and to see him again as a defensive end was definitely a great feeling.”

For the most part, the campus sells itself. Recruits constantly applaud the tradition and energy around the program. For Robinson, it was hard to pinpoint his favorite part of the trip.

“My favorite part of the trip was all of it, honestly," Robinson stated. “It’s a beautiful campus and the energy was definitely different in a positive way. It was an awesome experience to be in South Bend for the first time.”

The transformation for Robinson over the last year is substantial. After playing as a 165-pound quarterback during his freshman year, he has now morphed into the 230-pound quarterback hunter that Notre Dame has now offered.

That ascension has led to massive recent attention on the recruiting trails. He brings the type of athletic profile that tends to be highly desired at the position.

Robinson has been on an offer tear over the last several months, receiving his first scholarship offer this past February. Since his initial offer to the University of Toledo, Robinson has collected notable offers from schools such as Notre Dame, Michigan, Kentucky, Pittsburgh and West Virginia among others.

It is going to be a busy spring for Robinson visiting some top programs. He is beginning to grab the attention of various top schools across the country.

“I have a visit to Penn State today and Alabama, USC, and the University of Houston over the next month,” he said.

With such recent attention, Robinson is clearly just taking everything in slowly. As a sophomore, there’s no rush. Either way, he has a fantastic support system that will be helping him along the way.

“I’m only a sophomore so I like them all right now but with a lot of prayer, my father and Head Coach T.J. Parker along with my trainer Mark Harris at Raw Talent Sports, I’m sure when I do pick the top schools they will be the best schools for me and my future education,” he explained.

He is a perfect example that stars are not everything when evaluating recruits. Robinson is a player to watch closely for the Irish over the last couple of years and have already made a positive early impression.

The 6-4 230-pound defensive end is currently extremely underrated from a recruiting rankings perspective. 247Sports is the only major recruiting platform who has him rated currently, sitting as unranked three star and No. 21 athlete in the 2024 class.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter