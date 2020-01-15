2021 Recruiting: Notre Dame Targeting Texas Safety

Notre Dame did not sign a prep player from the Lone Star State for 2020, but that could change for 2021. The Irish continue to recruit one of the best Texas has to offer, on and off the gridiron.

As everyone that follows Notre Dame recruiting closely probably knows, the Irish target players that take academics seriously. That limits the talent pool that Notre Dame draws from each and every year. Still, Notre Dame’s roster is very talented, and adding Kennendale (Texas) High School safety JD Coffey would only bolster the roster athletically and academically.

Coffee informed me that he currently has a 3.7 GPA, which is exactly the type of student-athlete Notre Dame likes to target. Further cementing Notre Dame’s fit within Coffey’s recruitment would be his choice for a college major.

The 6-0, 180-pound safety wants to major in business, and Notre Dame provides its students with one of the world’s highest ranked business programs. Obviously Notre Dame’s coaching staff will pitch the great academic opportunity to Coffey.

Great academics are one thing, but as Coffey’s Hudl film shows, he can cover and lay a lick, too.

It does not take an evaluator long to see Coffey’s talent and why the Irish want him. Rivals ranks him as a four-star recruit and the No. 109 player in the country. Coffey is ranked as the country's fourth best safety.

From the opposite side of the spectrum, when asked why the interest in Notre Dame, Coffey went straight to the point.

“The (Irish) coaches are showing a lot of love,” said Coffey. “I’m trying to get a feel for Notre Dame.”

Although Coffey has yet to visit Notre Dame, the Irish appear to be amongst the schools Coffey will consider for his college destination. He’s just not ready to name a top five or top list.

“I’m just talking to all schools right now,” he admitted. “Still thinking about every school. I haven’t come down to any top groups yet.”

One of the other hurdles the Irish often face stems from leaving home to play college football. Notre Dame must battle Big 12, Big Ten, SEC, ACC and even Pac 12 schools for Texas recruits, Coffey included. Some of Coffey’s offers include Notre Dame, Texas, Stanford, Minnesota, Duke, Florida, Colorado, Houston, Oklahoma State, Arkansas, Cal, Georgia Tech and Arkansas.

Coffey is willing to look at all options regardless of distance.

“No sir, not at all,” Coffey said when asked if distance from home would influence his college decision.

As for taking visits, Coffey is also open minded.

“I’m planning to commit before next season so I’m willing to do whatever.”

Finally, Coffey offered the following for what he seeks in his final choice.

“Of course a school that feels like home,” Coffey said. “A school that I know loves to compete because that what I’ve always done. And one that my mom feels comfortable with me going to.”

Final Thoughts

Coffey is a highly coveted prospect that Notre Dame began targeting about a year ago. He earned a Notre Dame offer May 18, 2019. Irish special teams coordinator Brian Polian and safeties coach Terry Joseph are recruiting Coffey.

If the Irish can get Coffey to visit Notre Dame officially, he appears to be a great fit for Notre Dame on and off the gridiron. Look for Notre Dame to stay in the race until Coffey decides. Notre Dame definitely has a legit chance to sign the Texas standout.