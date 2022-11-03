Jaden Greathouse Is Excited To Watch His First Game At Notre Dame

Notre Dame is welcoming the 4th-ranked Clemson Tigers to town for what promises to be an entertaining affair on Saturday night. The Irish staff will also be welcoming a host of talented committed and uncommitted recruits for a massive recruiting weekend.

2023 wide receiver commit Jaden Greathouse is set to get back on campus, which will be his first game day opportunity in South Bend. Seeing the fans, the atmosphere and a great game are all on Greathouse’s list. He is anxious to get back on campus this weekend.

"I am looking forward to being at Notre Dame for my first game,” said the Top 100 wideout. "I’m also excited it’s a night game and I can’t wait to be a part of all the game day activities.”

Notre Dame received a massive commitment from the Texas native back on July 15. Solidifying a talented wide receiver group in the 2023 recruiting class was paramount for the program, and Greathouse is a big part of that, along with another Texas native, Braylon James.

Since making the commitment, his relationships with both the Notre Dame staff and other commits have continued to strengthen. There is constant conversation and that has gone a long way towards solidifying his commitment.

"I talk to Notre Dame coaches all the time,” Greathouse said. “Coach (Chansi) Stuckey and I text often. Coach (Marcus) Freeman and I FaceTime once a week. I’m also on a group text with all the committed 2023 recruits.”

Of course, Greathouse is putting together another incredible season for the Westlake program. The 6-2, 210-pound pass catcher has hauled in 40 receptions for 731 yards and 10 touchdowns in just nine games, all while rarely playing in the second half of games for the 9-0 Chaparrals. He's also averaging 14.9 yards per punt return. His senior year is flying by but there is one major goal that remains to cap off an incredible career.

"The season is good so far,” explained Greathouse. "We won our third straight district title, are undefeated, and are ranked No. 1 in the state. I am looking forward to the playoffs and getting the fourth straight state championship title.”

Greathouse looks forward to getting to spend time with the coaches and other commits on campus this weekend. Having so many of the 2023 commits on campus together is huge for the program. That is not lost on the Texas star.

"I think us all being there is huge,” he noted. “Getting together and solidifying our class is important because a lot of us will be there in January. It’s almost go time.”

Before Notre Dame fans know it, Greathouse will be making a variety of impressive catches for the Irish. This weekend presents some early insight into the excitement around the program on a game day.

On a weekly basis, Greathouse has continued to rewrite the record books for the Chaparrals. In his career, Greathouse has hauled in 221 receptions for 3,851 yards and 56 total touchdowns. Westlake has lost just one football game during his career, sitting with a 54-1 record and a 49 game winning streak.

Greathouse is a consensus four-star recruit across every major recruiting platform. The Texas native is considered the No. 74 overall player and No. 11 wide receiver in the class according to Rivals. He is one of four commits from the state of Texas, an area that continues to be a major priority for the Notre Dame staff.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter