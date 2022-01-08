Jayden Limar Building A Strong Bond With Notre Dame Staff

Notre Dame is still pushing for a top back in the 2023 class to go with commit Sedrick Irvin Jr., and one of the top players on the board, and top backs in the country is Lake Stevens (Wash.) High School standout Jayden Limar.

Relationship building with coaching staffs is a big element regarding recruiting. From the sounds of it, the Fighting Irish are striking the right chords so far during the process, seeing each of the recruiters bringing a different dynamic to the table.

“I have been in contact with Coach (Lance) Taylor and Coach (Marcus) Freeman," Limar told Irish Breakdown. "Recently, I also have been starting to talk with Chad Bowden as well. Getting to know them all has been great.”

Limar applauded Freeman’s ability to build the relationship with him and making him feel wanted, continuing to show the dynamics of his recruiting efforts. Bowden has continued that mission, pushing for Limar to return to campus soon.

Taylor, Notre Dame's running backs coach, has brought a slightly different style, bringing a straight shooter mentality.

“Coach Taylor’s background is a huge plus," Limar explained. "He also has a background as a wide receiver coach, that really appeals to me.”

Taylor's resume includes coaching Christian McCaffrey, the 2015 AP College Football Player of the Year and the 2015 Heisman Trophy runner up. He also coached Bryce Love, the 2017 Doak Walker Award and Lombardi Award winner. Taylor also coached wide receivers with the Carolina Panthers (2013, 2017-18).

Limar sees a strong on-field fit with Notre Dame. Lake Stevens features him a lot out of the backfield in the passing game - presenting an ideal role in the offense, much like how Notre Dame used Kyren Williams. As a player, the interest makes complete sense.

Of course, scheme fit and play style doesn’t solely make an overall fit. At a school like Notre Dame, the culture and tradition means a great deal - as well as the long term potential of the fit.

“Notre Dame is the best of both worlds,” Limar explained.

He began speaking about the tradition, including his on campus visit during Notre Dame’s 31-16 victory over the USC Trojans last season. Limar continued to go deeper about the vibe just being on campus. There was a reverent tone to Notre Dame’s ability to maintain tradition but still give a modern feel - again showing the best of both worlds.

As far as the timeline for the decision, Limar plans to have this decision wrapped up by the end of Summer.

“I want to make a decision before the season. I don’t want to have to worry about anything and enjoy my senior season,” Limar explained.

Limar also plans on enrolling in his respective school early.

Irvin presents a great start for the position next cycle, bringing a consistent all around approach. Limar could present an outstanding compliment, bringing a varied skill set to the position.

Notre Dame plans to be picky at running back with Irvin in the fold, but Limar is certainly a player the staff will continue to push for in its quest to add a second back.

Limar ranks as the nation's No. 227 overall player in the country according to ESPN and ranks No. 230 overall and No. 14 running back on the 247Sports composite ranking.

He already has offers from Michigan, USC, Texas A&M, Oregon, Miami (Fla.), Washington, Utah, Arizona State, Colorado, Washington State, Arizona, Boise State and Oregon State.

RYAN ROBERTS

