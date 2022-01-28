Notre Dame Commit Justyn Rhett Continues To Build Connections

Cornerback has been a top priority on the recruiting trail for Notre Dame in the 2023 cycle. The Irish received a big time boost in December when Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman standout cornerback Justyn Rhett picked Notre Dame over finalists Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

When Rhett made that commitment, head coach Brian Kelly had just made the decision to leave the program, deciding to take the same role with LSU. Whenever there is a coaching change, checking in on the current commits standing through the transition is paramount to maintaining and building a class. Rhett reaffirmed his decision.

“Originally I was planning to commit with Brian Kelly being the head coach but he’s now elsewhere obviously, and that didn’t change any thoughts for me once I heard Coach (Marcus) Freeman was the new head coach,” Rhett explained. “He was the one who recruited me, and him coming from the defense side of the ball is definitely a plus as well.”

Cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens made Rhett a priority early in the process. When it all came down to it, however, the whole staff had a part of this one. It was a collaborative effort.

“My relationships with the coaches hasn’t done anything but get stronger since I've met them,” Rhett explained. “Coach Freeman, Coach Mickens, Coach (Chris) O’Leary and Chad Bowden have all connected with me regularly.”

From a schematic fit, Notre Dame has emphasized getting longer and more athletic everywhere. We have seen that emphasis on all three levels of the defense in recruiting. It’s something that Rhett thinks he fits perfectly.

“I feel that I'll be a great fit, especially into that cornerback position, from what I've seen and heard about corners at Notre Dame are great size and speed, and I feel that I'll surpass the standards,” Rhett said.

Rhett is no stranger to South Bend, and he plans to get back during the spring. Despite stating he is firmly committed to Notre Dame, Rhett said the trip to the Irish campus won't be his only visit.

“I’ve been on campus two times and I plan to go back out there in April,” Rhett stated. "I’m 100% Notre Dame, but I plan on still taking my official visits."

Now that Rhett is entrenched in the 2023 recruiting class, he has since emphasized taking a role in the continued recruitment of other top players.

“Players I’ve been trying to recruit would be one like Carnell Tate," Rhett said. "I think he would be a really good fit at wide receiver."

With his size, athletic ability and confidence, he should have every opportunity to compete early for playing time once he makes it to South Bend.

Rhett is ranked as the nation's No. 50 overall player and No. 8 cornerback by Rivals, and he's the No. 63 overall player and No. 7 cornerback according to ESPN. On top of his finalists, Rhett earned offers from LSU, USC, Michigan, Oregon, Florida State, West Virginia, Arizona State and Arizona.

