Notre Dame Hosting Talented South Carolina Commits For Another Visit

Notre Dame is hosting South Carolina commit and Cincinnati (Ohio) Archbishop Moeller defensive back Karson Hobbs for yet another visit. The 2024 corner will be making the trip to South Bend to see Notre Dame take on No. 5 Clemson. Despite his commitment to the Gamecocks, Hobbs has been adamant that he intends to let the process play out.

Notre Dame has been a team that has made a tremendous impact on Hobbs, not only at his initial visit for the Cal game, but even more since then. His bond with the coaches has strengthened exponentially since they offered him back on September 27.

"The relationship has been strong and continues to get stronger everyday with the coaching staff,” Hobbs said. "I speak with the staff daily at this point.”

The Notre Dame coaches have worked hard building a bond with Hobbs, delivering a consistent pitch to the Ohio native. Hobbs has picked up on how much the Fighting Irish staff wants to land him in the 2024 class.

"Their message to me is to come in the spring of 2024 and just ball out,” he explained. "The staff believes in the player that I am.”

With the 6-1, 180-pound defensive back already having experienced South Bend, this particular visit will give both parties the chance to grow their relationship. Hobbs has the chance to see Notre Dame take on an excellent Clemson team and really visualize himself as a part of the program.

It promises to be a big visit for the Ohio standout.

"I am looking forward to getting a full look around and seeing the campus,” he said. "It is obviously a big game so I am excited to see the game day atmosphere.”

Notre Dame isn’t the only program that is making a run at Hobbs. There are several other notable teams who are hoping to impress the South Carolina commit.

"Auburn, Tennessee, Pittsburgh, Illinois and Cincinnati are a few of the teams who are showing heavy interest in me,” said Hobbs. “I am just blessed to be in the position that I am.”

Things are trending in a great direction between Notre Dame and Hobbs. This visit could go a long way to helping the Irish put Hobbs in a position to make a tough decision..

Hobbs is incredibly undervalued from a recruiting ranking perspective currently. He is rated as a four-star recruit by both On3 and 247Sports. On the On3 Consensus ranking, Hobbs is currently pegged as the No. 511 overall player and No. 52 cornerback in the 2024 recruiting class. He is also the No. 19 player from the state of Ohio in the ranking.

While currently committed to South Carolina, Hobbs is continuing to keep his option open. He has earned offers from several notable programs thus far, including the Irish, Kentucky and West Virginia among others.

