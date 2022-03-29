Keon Keeley And Dante Moore Are Program Defining Recruits For Notre Dame

Notre Dame being able to land both Keon Keeley and Dante Moore will be the true indicators of the program turning the corner

From the moment he was hired as the defensive coordinator at Notre Dame, Marcus Freeman has had a significant impact on the program's recruiting efforts. Notre Dame has clearly been a better recruiting operation since he arrived, but now as the head coach he and his staff are trying to prove the program isn't just better than it was before, but that it can and will compete against even the best programs in the country.

This has been a topic of much discussion for over a decade, and in a very short period of time Freeman has shown that recruiting at an elite level isn't something to hope for, it is possible at Notre Dame. Whether or not the Irish can in fact recruit like the Alabamas, Georgias and Ohio States is still a question, but Notre Dame has clearly closed the gap.

Freeman's hires since taking over as head coach have been instrumental to that, beginning with director of recruiting Chad Bowden to the rest of the staff, and now Notre Dame has its best chance to prove the notion that the Irish program can't recruit against anyone, anywhere is a myth.

The entire 2023 class will ultimately tell this tale, but there are two elite bellwether recruits that will serve as the foundation for the kind of elite class Notre Dame wants and needs to land. They are the kind of recruits Notre Dame has failed to land for much of the last two decades.

Those two recruits are defensive end Keon Keeley and quarterback Dante Moore. Moore is ranked as the nation's No. 6 player in the entire country and Keeley is ranked No. 10 according to the 247Sports composite ranking. Notre Dame has never signed a pair of Top 10 national recruits in the era of recruiting services, which goes back to 2002. Heck, Notre Dame hasn't even landed a pair of Top 20 players in the class class during that era.

Freeman and his staff have a chance to do that in their first season together, which would send shockwaves through the college football world, especially in the NIL era.

KEON KEELEY

With Keeley, this is a story we've seen written before. Notre Dame lands a a super talented player early in the process before he blows up only to lose him to an Alabama, a Georgia, a Clemson or another regional powerhouse when it's all said and done.

The Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep star committed to Notre Dame before he was even a Top 100 recruit, much less a five-star player. Eventually programs like Alabama and Ohio State realized what the Irish staff knew from the beginning, that he was an elite, special prospect and they began to push hard for him.

Keeley has since visited both programs and Notre Dame is now fighting to keep the 6-6, 230-pound standout edge player in the class.

Keeping Keeley in the class is incredibly important for Notre Dame from a recruiting and a future production standpoint. Keeping Keeley in the class sends a very strong message that Notre Dame can go into the deep south and take away its best players, even ones that Alabama, Georgia and Florida want.

It also sends a message to other top defensive recruits that are considering Notre Dame, and he can become a bit of a pied piper for other elite defenders, something we've already seen to a degree. Keeley was the first player to commit to Notre Dame in the 2023 class, and landing him and fellow standout end Brenan Vernon a day later served as a catalyst to what is currently the best haul of defensive players in the country.

Keeping Keeley in the class should help Notre Dame finish the class off with the kind of impact players it needs to maintain the best group of defensive prospects in the land come signing day.

Of course, the more important piece is that adding Keeley to the roster gives Notre Dame the kind of long, athletic edge rusher needed to build an elite, championship defense.

DANTE MOORE

I would argue that in the playoff era Notre Dame has had a championship caliber unit at every position except one, and that is quarterback.

Not having an elite quarterback has been a killer for Notre Dame in big games, and if the Irish want to finally get over the hump and win a championship it absolutely needs to get better play from the quarterback position.

Moore, a star signal caller from Detroit (Mich.) King, is exactly the kind of recruit that has eluded Notre Dame for decades. Having an elite quarterback has always been important, but it's even more important in the modern era. There are certainly anomalies (2021 is one), but for the most part in the playoff era the teams that win championships have great quarterback play.

In 2018 the four quarterbacks to lead their team to the College Football Playoff had quarterbacks that were drafted No. 1, No. 1, No. 5 and No. 133 in the NFL Draft when they came out. Of course, the player taken No. 133 was Notre Dame's quarterback.

The same story was true in 2020, when the quarterbacks were drafted No. 1, No. 11, No. 15 and No. 133 in the same draft.

Like Keeley, landing Moore would have a two-fold impact for the Notre Dame program.

Moore is a special talent and he has the physical tools, mental ability and leadership qualities needed to become an elite college quarterback. He shows an elite feel for the game, his arm talent is as good as any quarterback in the 2023 class and he's a playmaker in the pocket.

From a recruiting standpoint, landing a player of Moore's talent, character and reputation goes beyond just landing him. Landing Moore will result in Notre Dame being able to bring in an elite offensive haul around him. Moore is the kind of player that other top skill players like Carnell Tate and Braylon James want to play with in college.

Thinking of Moore and Tommy Rees working together has to fire up Notre Dame fans, and for good reason. Throw in the additional weapons that Notre Dame is likely to add with Moore and you can understand why Irish fans have been so anxious about the Moore recruitment for so long!

BOTH ARE IMPORTANT

Landing either one of these big time players would be a coup for Notre Dame and would have a significant impact, but Notre Dame wants and needs both prospects in the 2023 class.

As stated above, their ability to not only add elite individual talent to the roster, but to serve as leaders to even more big-time prospects joining the class gives Notre Dame a chance to finish with the nation's No. 1 ranked class.

While that's fun for fans to discuss, the more important aspect to landing the class that would follow Moore and Keeley to Notre Dame is that at worst it gets Notre Dame much, much closer to the nation's premier programs. At best these two standouts would lead to Notre Dame adding the kind of talent in the 2021, 2022 and 2023 classes that Freeman, Rees and the staff need to erase the gap and put a championship caliber team on the field.

Getting Keeley and Moore to visit back-to-back wasn't intentional, but it certainly is symbolic. It means this four-day stretch serves as the official launch of what is the most important recruiting period that we've seen at Notre Dame in decades.

———————

