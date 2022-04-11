Notre Dame Recruiting Mailbag - April 11 Edition

It is an incredibly busy month for visits to South Bend, bringing a little clarity towards how things are trending for the Irish with several standout recruits.

On this week’s mailbag, we discuss some wide receiver comparisons, position changes, offensive line board and areas of impact on recruiting.

As always, Irish Breakdown has you covered for all of your recruiting needs! The questions come from Irish Breakdown subscribers on the message board.

@asakalosky: Are there comps for the main four targets in 2023 to current or former Notre Dame wide receivers, or college football at large?

Now this is my kind of question!

Let’s start with Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy star Carnell Tate. My comps are always stylistic comparisons, not a predictor of success. So for Tate, I see a long outside receiver who has some surprising flexibility for his size. He does the things you’d expect for a longer wide receiver, showing the propensity to win at the highest point and dominate the catch point. Then you see the flashes as a route runner. This is a really flexible athlete whose route running upside should allow him to align at varying positions across the formation. It is somewhat reminiscent of former Oklahoma star pass catcher CeeDee Lamb. Tate may even have more potential from a frame perspective but his flexibility for his height is very similar.

I’ve made this comparison for Braylon James in the past, but I see a pass catcher who has outstanding length and catch point prowess. He has the type of frame that can hold 210+ pounds during his Notre Dame career, should he opt for the Irish. Like Tate, James can do all of the things you’d expect from a big bodied pass catcher. He is a springy athlete who can easily win above the ranks. What really stands out with his game is his explosiveness. James is able to get on top of opposing defensive backs quickly and stack them vertically. That reminds me a ton of former Oklahoma State/Dallas Cowboy star Dez Bryant. Explosiveness and physicality were the name of his game.

The true slot receiver of the quartet, Uniontown (Penn.) Laurel Highlands two-sport star Rodney Gallagher is a dynamic weapon working in space. His experience as a dual threat quarterback for Laurel Highlands has allowed him to utilize his field vision and elusiveness as a ball carrier. A slightly different body type but how Gallagher is potentially going to win as a pass catcher is reminiscent of former Notre Dame star Golden Tate. There are some that have asked about Gallagher’s potential to possibly play running back on the next level. In the absolute best case scenario, Gallagher is a dynamic YAC threat who is an absolute headache for both second level defenders, safeties and slot cornerbacks alike.

That leaves us with Austin (Texas) Westlake premier pass catcher Jaden Greathouse. You’d be hard pressed to find a more advanced pass catcher in the 2023 recruiting class. Greathouse has a big frame with surprising route running ability and understanding for how to attack leverage. He is physical and boasts a strong pair of hands. While Greathouse doesn’t have the most fluid hips of all time, he is an incredibly efficient route runner who will be one of the more refined pass catchers in that department when he lands on the college level. That profile is exactly what makes Cooper Kupp special. He might not be the most dynamic athlete of all time but he has an advanced feel for how to play wide receiver.

@robosgood: I hope this makes sense. With recruits, what qualities and skill set do the current staff crave? Meaning there can be a linebacker ranked No. 2, but the staff likes the No. 5 better. What does this staff want on offense and defense in skill sets to what ND wants to do. Thanks!

It is a really good question and one that doesn’t have a perfect answer. On defense and offense, a clear priority has been speed. The staff wants to get faster and more athletic everywhere, which isn’t very irregular or centric to just Notre Dame. Every program has the goal to do the same.

Length is a big talking point on the defensive side of the football. The staff wants to get longer everywhere. That leaves a lot more possibilities for physical development. Usually the longer a player is, the more growth potential is obtainable. Range is also usually associated with length - the more ground a player can cover.

On offense, it’s really about how players fit together. Historically speaking, Harry Hiestand has tended to value offensive tackle types all over, valuing good bodies with development assumed. From a skill position perspective, it’s about how players fit together. The staff doesn’t just want a bunch of tall catch point wide receivers. They want variety. The same is said for the other positions. Not every player can be the same. Diversity is key.

@kmb0314: Notre Dame is in a good spot with Sullivan Absher, Austin Sierevold, Charles Jagusah and Monroe Freeling. Odds are they will not get all four. With the ideal number being four recruits, who is next on the list. Sam Pendleton? Elijah Paige?

I’ve been pretty consistent with this but I actually don’t think they are in as good of shape with Sullivan Absher as some portray. They are obviously in the running but I do believe that Clemson leads.

As far as Jagusah and Freeling, I have continued to feel good about those both. Things are also trending well with Austin Siereveld and think they are firmly in the running with Ohio State for that one, which could go either way.

As far as the next wave, I think Sam Pendleton is the next reasonable landing of the offensive lineman. Since being offered last month, things have heated up quickly. Hiestand has been striking all the right chords. It’s my belief that Notre Dame is firmly in the driver's seat right now.

Elijah Paige - I’m not as convinced. Notre Dame likes him but they need to get him on campus. I would like them to get into the conversation because he is a true offensive tackle type but there is obvious work to be done.

@cole4269: Is there a possibility that we don’t get Christian Gray to commit, we lose Justyn Rhett and Peyton Bowen?

All three happening are extremely unlikely together. Rhett is very firm with the Irish. He was up front with the staff from the beginning that he intended to take visits. I am currently not worried about him at all.

Bowen has given our staff a little pause just because he was not as forthcoming about wanting to take visits originally. Still, he is starting to quiet those potential doubts. He is definitely starting to present himself like a firmly committed recruit.

Gray has long been coined as a heavy Notre Dame. At one time, I bought that. I just don’t subscribe to that notion anymore. I’d say Notre Dame is definitely still in play but it is all but a sure thing.

So with that in mind, I’d say there’s a decent chance that one out of three of those scenarios happens. Two gets a whole lot less likely but I suppose there is a chance. There is, however, just about zero chance that all three scenarios happen.

@pairishmen: How many cornerbacks and safeties will Notre Dame be willing to take in this class and who do you think they have the best chance of getting a commitment from? Thanks!

I think Notre Dame in theory would be just fine if they ended safety recruiting for the cycle with just Peyton Bowen and Adon Shuler. That is an impressive two-man haul for anyone, in any given year. The Irish could push it to a third member if the right safety was on board (I’m looking at you Caleb Downs!). Regardless, the safety group will work between two and three guys overall.

The cornerback group is one that I believe the staff would like to push to three players. While they are off to a great start with Rhett already committed, the board is not materializing the way they might like. Micah Tease and Christian Gray are both players they really like but it’ll be a dog fight to secure either of them.

@bplence1189: Is there any other position you could see Rodney Gallagher potentially playing in college besides WR? Do you see Jeremiyah Love projecting to any other position besides running back in college? Curious If he could potentially play defensive back?

It’s an interesting projection for Gallagher. I definitely understand why some would wonder. Running back does seem like a pretty natural transition for him with his work as a dual threat quarterback. I think his frame, however, is what makes him fit perfectly as a slot receiver. Gallagher just isn’t a very dense kid. He wins much more out of shiftiness and vision than pure physicality. I don’t think he would necessarily forecast well as an inside runner.

Love is an extremely intriguing player. When I spoke to him, he told me that he could play anything from running back, wide receiver or as a cornerback. From a length and speed perspective, I believe it. With Notre Dame’s troubles recruiting cornerback right now, I wouldn’t blame them for maybe trying to sign Love as an athlete and seeing if he fits. He has the type of frame that makes a lot of things possible.

@bplence1189: ND seems to be heavily in the mix for several highly talented safety prospects in the 2024 class already. Who would be your 2-3 guys that are at the top of the board in your opinion that would be takes right now?

Targets:

Peyton Woodyard (CA) Jacob Oden (MI)

Mike Matthews (GA) Marquis Gallegos (CA) Vaboue Toure (NJ)

Kaj Sanders (NJ) Ricardo Jones (GA) Cayden Jones (NC)

Ty Singleton (LA) Zaquan Patterson(FL) Tavoy Feagin (FL) Damian Thompson (AL Noah Dixon (GA) Zavier Mincey (FL) Jordan Ross (CA) Jason Mitchell (CA)

KJ Bolden (GA) Corian Gipson (TX) Josiah Brown (NY)

The first, and probably most obvious name, is Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco star Peyton Woodyard. Of course the obvious connection is that he is Kyle Hamilton’s cousin but Woodyard is an extremely talented safety who put together some really impressive tape as just a sophomore for one of the elite programs in high school football. He has an impressive frame with a smooth all around athletic profile to build off of.

The second safety with a clear relationship dynamic is Irvington (N.J.) High School standout Vaboue Toure. Of course he is the teammate of Shuler and Toure may even be more talented. He is the younger brother of Rutgers star linebacker Mohamed Toure and is a very impressive athlete. Toure could be a player who presents scheme flexibility to play either safety or rover on the next level.

Perhaps my favorite safety for 2024 is Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview athlete Mike Matthews. He is a long and athletic defensive back whose upside is through the roof. Matthews could make an argument as one of the more physically impressive players in the class regardless of position. There is legitimate interest in Notre Dame early.

@bplence1189: Do you expect any more 2024 QB offers to go out? Anyone the coaching staff is looking at that may be on offer watch or that they want to see at their camp this summer?

As of now, I don’t envision the board expanding currently. The staff has their sights set on finalizing the position for 2023 and has already extended four offers at the position, all of which the staff is very high on. I’m sure it’ll expand at some point but I doubt it is in the near future.

@bturelli: Have you noticed any regions of the country that Notre Dame has focused in on more or cooled off on in general? I know you in the past you guys have said that in 2023 in particular they are paying attention to the New England area with some of the serious talent there. Another example would be Hawaii? I know Brian Polian had good relationships there but with him gone will that still be somewhere they try to pay attention to when the talent is there? Thanks guys!

It’s a great question. The most obvious one is the state of Texas. For the previous five recruiting cycles, Notre Dame had only signed three players from the state. They just didn’t have much of a presence. That is changing in 2023. That is clearly a state where Notre Dame needed to get back into in a big way.

The Maryland-Washington D.C. area is another that is a point of emphasis this cycle. The Irish have had some sporadic success in the past but getting into those Maryland Catholic schools has to be a priority moving forward.

It’s not so much a change of focus but yes, Massachusetts has somehow become a hotbed for Notre Dame style recruits for the 2023 class. You shouldn’t anticipate that being a continued trend but it’s definitely interesting to watch out for this cycle at least.

It is an atypical year in the North. There seem to be a bevy of talented players in the region, even more than the standard year. That may lead to a high percentage of recruits coming to more familiar regions to Notre Dame. Again, that is not so much a changing of ideology but just a product of this individual class.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter